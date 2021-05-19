BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham’s Ann Gray Perdue defeated Marion’s Ellen Woodard 6-2, 6-3 to claim the Southwest District girls singles crown at the Bluefield College Courts, on Tuesday.
Both finalists advance to compete in singles at the regional level.
The top-seeded Perdue took a bye to the semifinals, advancing to the title match with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Virginia High’s Ridley Little. Little had moved up thanks to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Richlands’ Morgan Goins in the morning quarterfinals match.
The second-seeded Woodard took a bye to the semis and defeated Lebanon’s Ava Deckard 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in a hard-fought match. Deckard advanced to the semifinals after Tazewell’s Kaitlyn Carver withdrew in the morning quarterfinal match.
Girls doubles play begins today at the Bluefield College courts.
Girls Soccer
Virginia High 5, Tazewell 2
BRISTOL, Va. — Mary Katherine Wilson and Maria Wilson scored two goals apiece in the Lady Bearcats’ win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Addie Ratcliffe added a goal and an assist for Virginia High (4-0). Maria Wilson, Aly Wright, Caleigh Hampton and Kaleigh Gutknecht each had assists.
Goalkeeper Madison Worley had 10 saves.
Baseball
Bluefield 19, Nicholas County 7
SUMMERSVILLE — Carson Deeb went 3-for-3, including a solo home run and a three-run bomb as the Beavers went on a 18-hit rampage at Nicholas County.
Gavin Lail went 4-for-5 with an RBI, also collecting the pitching win in middle relief — his first decision of the season.
Kerry Collins went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Ryker Brown went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Bluefield (17-1) plays Westside today at home, traveling to Shady Spring on Thursday.
Bluefield..........244 101 7 — 19 18 1
Nicholas..........400 210 0 — 7 11 1
Carson Deeb, Gavin Lail (1), Hunter Harmon (6) and Bryson Redmond. Rylee Nicholas, A. Triplett (4), Ga. Testerson (6), Z. Barber (7), Gr. Testerson (7) and K. Giles. W— Lail, 1-0. L — Nicholas.
Softball
Auburn 18, Bland County 0
BASTIAN, Va. — The Eagles’ Kristen Fleet struck out 12 and walked none as she tossed an abbreviated no-hitters versus the Lady Bears.
Auburn got home runs from Kendra Scoggs, Hanna Shepard and Avery Zuckerow in the 17-hit bombardment.
Bland County takes on George Wythe today at the Bland County Sports Complex.
Late Softball
Princeton 10, Woodrow Wilson 8
PRINCETON — Skylur Rice and Emma Johnson combined for nine strikeouts and the Lady Tigers held off Woodrow Wilson at Princeton on Monday.
Rice had a strong offensive outing also, going 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs.
Laken Dye went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kailey Sarver went 2-for-3 with three runs.
