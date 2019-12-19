BLUEFIELD, Va. — A one-win season and a change of head coach did not cause Graham High’s Devin Lester to waver in his decision to sign with Old Dominion University.
Lester signed his National Letter of Intent to play football with the Monarchs Wednesday at Graham High School, removing a lot of stress and ending a lot of speculation.
“It’s just relief, getting it out of the way and knowing where you really want to go and put your heart all into it, I think it relieves a lot of stress,” Lester said.
The Monarchs are coming off their worst season in the programs’s 11-year history with just one win and with Bobby Wilder — the only head coach the young Division I program has ever known — stepping down.
The new head coach for Old Dominion is Ricky Rahne who has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State.
Lester admitted having some misgivings after learning that Wilder was out. But a subsequent visit with Rahne and the new regime put his fears to rest.
“There was some ... I did feel a little different about it. But once I went up there and met them, then it felt just the same,” Lester said.
Lester was enamored by the people at Old Dominion, who build the team up from scratch. In keeping with the program’s rapid and relatively successful start-up, he feels ODU will give him the opportunity for him to make an impact early on.
“Just the people ... The people there were amazing and they’ve brought the football program up from nothing. I think I have a good chance up there,” Lester said.
Lester will be playing in his natural position of slot receiver for Old Dominion to start with.
The non-conference schedule for the Monarchs include home games against ACC Coastal Champion Virginia and Wake Forest along with a Conference USA home game against Marshall. Bluefield’s JJ Davis signed with the Thundering Herd earlier on Wednesday morning. The Beavers are Graham’s biggest rival.
Following the footsteps of former teammate Cam Allen, who played as a true freshman defensive back at Purdue University this season, Lester took over the reigns at quarterback for the G-Men. Lester proved to be the right choice for the role, generating over 3,000 yards from scrimmage for the Graham offense.
Lester was on the VHSL All-State Class 2 first team at receiver and defensive back as a junior when the G-Men won the state title.
He was set to play receiver during his sophomore season but injuries on the squad forced him to move into the backfield where he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The ability to play all over the formation on offense and in the secondary on defense at a high level is what college coaches are looking for in players they recruit.
“Being able to play different positions in college is a benefit, they can put you anywhere they want,” Lester said.
Having moved all over the field Lester knows the role of each skill position and will be able to complement them in his position at slot receiver.
“He’s been moved around a lot it shows his athleticism, his ability to adapt and be able to make plays no matter where he is at,” Graham head football coach Tony Palmer said.
This is the third straight year that they G-Men have had a player sign to play football for an NCAA Division I program. Last year it was Allen with the Boilermakers. The year before, wide receiver Taymon Cooke went to Marshall. Cooke has since transferred to North Carolina A&T.
What has set Graham’s D-I prospects apart is the amount of work they have put in outside the regular season. It is all the extra effort that makes these players have the chance to be successful at the collegiate level.
“All of those guys work extremely hard in the offseason, they don’t miss workouts, they do the things they’re supposed to do that are very important for the program to be successful,” Palmer said.
Lester was not only a key player on both sides of the ball but also leader. His teammates followed his direction and his example.
“He was extremely important in our scheme both offensively and defensively and he took the lead a lot of times. Guys just followed him and he had those leadership qualities ... so he will be missed for sure,” Palmer said.
