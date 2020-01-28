BLUEFIELD, Va. — Veterans of the 2019 Graham football season have received two of the top three Class 2 honors awarded in recent VHSL balloting.
G-Man senior quarterback Devin Lester was named VHSL All-Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year while senior teammate Aaron Edwards was named VHSL All-Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year.
Lester followed in the footsteps of 2018 Class 2 Player of the Year Cam Allen, taking over at quarterback for defending state champion Graham. He generated over 3,000 yards from scrimmage while leading the G-Men on a run to the state semifinals.
Lester was on the VHSL All-State Class 2 first team at receiver and defensive back as a junior when the G-Men won the state title.
Doug Smith of Appomattox was named VHSL All-Class 2 Coach of the Year.
Other Graham offensive players named to the All-Class 2 first team roster included sophomore lineman Brody Meadows and sophomore wide receiver Xayvion Turner.
Richlands’ Levi Forrest received double billing on the All-Class 2 first team, being named first team kicker on the offense and first team punter on the defensive side of the football.
Lester, who has a full-ride scholarship to play for Old Dominion University next fall, was also a Class 2 second team pick as a defensive back.
