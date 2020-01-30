BLUEFIELD, Va. — Having to replace two All-State players this year was a tall task for Graham boys basketball.
Head coach Todd Baker had an idea on who would step into those roles but could not be sure until those players had game experience in their new roles.
One of those players that has stepped into a leading role for the G-Men is sophomore David Graves who was a role player last year.
It has been an adjustment for Graves but he has been a leading player on summer ball teams.
“Yeah it is a big role to take on, you have to distribute to everybody not just yourself,” Graves said.
Graves has been consistently scoring in double figures for Graham with different teammates stepping up each game.
He is a natural scorer who always can find a shot for himself but is working on other parts of his game to make himself a complete player.
“He’s very mature for a sophomore, he’s a terrific scorer,” Baker said.
“He’s doing better rebounding, he’s still working on his on-ball defense and understanding where defenses are at.”
Graves has had a lot of success at a young age on the basketball court and has the potential to successful at the next level with consistent improvement.
“I think David can do about anything he wants to do eventually with basketball if he wants to play basketball in college but he still just turned 16,” Baker said.
What Baker and the coaching staff are working with Graves is reading the game better on the offensive end when he has the ball. Seeing how the defense is reacting to what he does when he has the ball is what he is still learning but
“He wants to do things well but he’s still reading, he’s still understanding how to do it well so I think maybe sometimes we expect more out of David but yet he’s still a sophomore so he is only going to get better and better,” Baker said.
In Friday’s game against Marion he picked up a fourth foul on a charge that could have been avoided. With the G-Men winning in a rout it did not matter too much for the game but it was a learning experience for Graves.
“I have to start reading the second level of defense,” Graves said. “The fourth foul was a charge I could of kicked it to the corner.”
Once Graves is able to make those decisions in a split-second as he drives to the basketball he will become even better. With his ability to score in the lane defenses are likely to collapse on him thus opening up shooters on the outside like Nick Owens for wide-open three-pointers.
“How do I finish or do I kick it and making that choice depending on the defense and what happens he’s trying to read it better, he’s trying to understand it better so when he gets to the point where he understands that he will be very difficult,” Baker said.
Graves not only has the basketball ability but is a good teammate who only gets frustrated when he does something wrong and never towards his teammates.
“You’ll never see David frustrated, he may be more frustrated with not making the shot he should have made or putting pressure on himself but he’s never negative towards teammates, he’s very supportive of teammates so he has some of the right character to do real well in basketball,” Baker said.
Shot selection is something Graves is working on because with a balanced offense that Graham has each player does not get a lot of shots each game so they have to make the most of their shots.
In addition to Graves and Owens as scorers Chance Dawson, Joey Dales and Xayvion Turner can all score in double figures when they get going.
The G-Men have won ten straight after starting the season 1-4. The offense and defense have begun to both click at the same time for Graham with Graves being one of the key players.
The full-court pressure that Graham has used this year causes teams into many turnovers that result in fast break layups for the G-Men due to their speed and desire to speed the game up.
“When we get turnovers after turnovers it just keeps getting us up, keeps pushing to get more and more,” Graves said.
Graves is a scorer now but Baker sees him being able to also be a good distributor to his teammate when defenses collapse on him.
“What I see in David is not only to be a scorer and getting to the basket but being able to make that choice. Do I score or do I kick it and make a play for somebody else,” Baker said.
