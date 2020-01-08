BLUEFIELD — Having won state titles in each of his first two seasons of high school wrestling there are few major accomplishments that Graham High’s Justin Fritz has left to achieve in high school — but he has done so.
Already this year Fritz has won his weight class in both the Bobby Bates Classic and the Agie Skeens Memorial Tournament this year for the first time.
Usually Fritz peaks at the end of the season but the two wins show he is wrestling at another level this year.
“He’s wrestling very well, its the best I’ve seen him wrestle,” said Ben Fritz, Graham head wrestling coach and Justin’s dad. “Justin always peaks real well in February and he seems to be wrestling well all year long right now.”
The goal for Fritz is to be wrestling February 22nd in the Salem Civic Center for a third consecutive state title. This year in the 152-pound weight class after winning at 132 his freshman year and 145 last year.
To achieve that goal Fritz is taking things one week at a time.
“I try to look at it weekly, try to get through it weekly and worry about this week and then knowing that if I reach my short-term goals that my long-term goals will eventually roll up,” Justin Fritz said.
The success that Fritz has had on the mat in his first two season of high school wrestling means that every wrestler is circling the date of their chance to beat him. That brings out the best in opposing wrestlers which forces Fritz to get better to stay on top.
“It puts a big target on your back but it also gives you more competition, makes you a better wrestler,” Justin Fritz said.
Before the district, region and state tournaments there is a big challenge for Fritz at the Ed Cressel Tournament this weekend in Bristol, Va. Each weight class has numerous wrestlers that will go on to win their state titles competing.
The success that Fritz has had is a result of all the work he has done from a young age immersed in the local wrestling scene.
His dad was the assistant coach for Graham from 2006 to the end of the 2017-2018 season when he took over for long-time head coach Tim Woodward. He also works with the Graham Wrestling Club which works with younger wrestlers.
Justin Fritz plays other sports but the focus every day is on wrestling.
“Justin works extremely hard in season and in the offseason,” Ben Fritz said. “He’s extremely explosive on his feet, hard to stop on the bottom and very tough on top.”
Last year it was even more of a family affair with brother Caleb on the team. Caleb joined Justin as a state champion at 132 pounds before graduating.
Caleb knew how to push his brother on the mat during practices and now other teammates are stepping into that role.
“He pushed me to my extent, he knew where I could go over the edge and he pushed me right over the edge where I couldn’t control what I was doing so he knew how to work me but everybody else is gaining on that since we wrestle so much,” Justin Fritz said.
The focus for Justin Fritz at practice this year is focusing on making the small changes that are not easy for everyone to spot but have a big impact on the match.
“Just kind of fine tuning on stuff with him on things, hold a wrist a little bit better, getting a little tighter inside. Just little things that he may miss in matches,” Ben Fritz said.
When he was younger there were certain areas that opponents could exploit but over time those have been improved.
The G-Men finished seventh as a team last year at states and return two of the three wrestlers who placed.
Keith Carbaugh joined Fritz on a podium at the state tournament placing fourth and in his third year of high school wrestling continues to improve every time he steps on the mat.
“Everyday you learn something new and there’s always room for improvement,” Carbaugh said.
The entire regular season is preparation for the tournaments at the end of the season and the G-Men want more wrestlers to make it to the state tournament.
That is difficult with only three wrestlers advancing from each regional.
“To get to the states and place. That’s all of them here in the room’s goal is to get to the state tournament and once you get there is to place. There’s 12 that make it and place six so that’s you’re goal,” Ben Fritz said.
Having wrestled for almost his entire life Fritz is planning on continuing to do so in college.
For him, the enjoyment he gets from wrestling and how rewarding the success is for all the hard work he has put in over time that culminates in six minutes on the mat battling an opponent.
“It all comes out to six minutes on the mat with a one versus one knowing that if you win you’ve worked up to that potential, nobody else is going to carry you,” Justin Fritz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.