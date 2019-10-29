BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham quarterback Devin Lester will be eligible to play football this Friday night.
The one-game suspension for targeting he incurred during the victory over Richlands was overturned upon appeal, according to Graham High School officials.
While playing defense with less than two minutes left in the first quarter of last Friday’s game at Ernie Hicks Stadium Lester came up to make a play on Richlands’ Noah Spencer. The Blues receiver had just caught a pass while running a short route towards the Tornado sideline and began turning up field when he saw Lester.
Spencer could not evade the Old Dominion University commit, who applied a big hit on the tackle, drawing a targeting penalty from the officials and ire from the Richlands faithful. The officials ejected Lester from the game, but the G-Men were able to break open the tie game and win it 37-10.
After the game Graham head coach Tony Palmer was adamant that Lester’s hit was clean upon looking at video of the play.
Graham travels to Fort Chiswell Friday before wrapping up the season Nov. 7 at Mitchell Stadium against Marion.
