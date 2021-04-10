BRISTOL, Va. — Graham’s Katie Benson wrapped up her final Southwest District cross-country championships at Sugar Hollow Park earlier this week. She once again managed to remain in a league of her own.
Benson led the G-Girls harriers to a berth in next week’s Region 2D cross-country meet, finishing first overall in the girls’ meet with a winning time of 19:28. Tazewell’s Lauren Keene finished second, trailing her by almost two minutes with a 21:25.
“Katie was also the Southwest District Female Runner of the Year and being first, of course, she was all-conference. The top ten individual runners were all-conference, “said Graham cross-country coach Al McNaughton, whose girls squad finished second overall in the girls team standings.
The Virginia High girls won the meet on their home course with 33 points. Graham finished second with 48, Tazewell was third with 53 and Lebanon was fourth with 77. The top three teams advanced to next week’s regional, which will also be held on the Sugar Hollow course.
Benson’s teammates on the runner-up G-Girls team included Carrie Murphy, who finished ninth (All-SWD) with 25:50. Lauren Pearce barelyl missed the all-conference cut, finishing 11th at 26:21. Rachael White (16th, 28:47) and Lydia Hill (17th, 29:18) rounded out the G-Girls’ final score.
“What was important about that is that we only had five girls and we needed a minimum of five to get a team score.
“Lydia had not run in a week because she had a leg injury. At the end of the race she was hobbling, but she finished. That’s what kept us in it,” said McNaughton.
“We didn’t even know if Lydia would be able to run but she gave it a shot and was able to finish. We were really excited to finish second,” he said.
Joining the Keene on Tazewell’s regional-qualifying third-place team was Margaret Ridlehuber, who also earned All-SWD honors with her fifth-place overall finish, clocking a 24:12. Shianne Waters finished 13th (28:11), Layla Cecil finished 15th (28:22) and Katie Large finished 24th (34:03).
Richlands girls runners who qualified for next week’s regional meet include Carrie Humphrey, an All-SWD honoree who finished eighth overall (25:34). Teammates Emily Whited finished 14th with 28:18 and Morgan McKinley-Dales finished 23rd (34:01).
Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy won the Southwest District individual boys championship, logging an 18:03. Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell trailed him in second place with an 18:20.
Tazewell won the boys team championship with 40 points, Virginia High was hot on their heels with 44, Lebanon finished third with 45 points. Richlands came in fourth with 100.
Other Bulldogs runners sharing the team championship with Rhudy included fellow All-SWD finishers Brody Patterson (seventh, 18:58) and Nick Taylor (10th, 19:51). Ambrose Tyson finished 12th (20:16), Jackson Duty came in 13th (20:21) and Joseph Woods came in 23rd (22:27).
Making All-SWD for Graham was ninth-place finisher Carter Nipper (19:43). Other G-Men finishers included Bryce Havens (19th, 22:00), Michael Guzy (20th, 22:06), both of whom qualified to compete in the region meet as individuals. Noah Lester finished 33rd with a 34:33.
Richlands boys runners qualifying for the region meet included Luke Wess (15th, 20:49), Jonce Culbertson (21st, 22:21), Ethan Lawson (25th, 23:17), Gehrig Johnson (27th, 23:44) and Kyle England (30th, 24:17).
Ethan Shreve finished 32nd with a 25:23 but failed to qualify.
The Region 2D meet will be run at Sugar Hollow on Wednesday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.