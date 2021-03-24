BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham High School’s Katie Benson has been so far ahead of the girls cross country fields she’s competed in this spring, it’s been difficult for her to stay on pace to run her best race.
Wednesday afternoon at Graham Middle School, Benson found a way to kick her performance up a few notches.
Running in the boys field, Benson set a school record 19:17 that sealed the girls individual championship in a midweek invitational cross country meet hosted by Graham High School.
Regular season competition has been chiefly limited to Southwest District teams due to COVID-19 restrictions this spring season, although a few competitors from other districts ran in Wednesday’s meet.
“We let Katie run against boys because none of the girls have even been close to her,” explained Graham head cross-country coach Al McNaughton.
Benson, a senior, clocked a 19:37. The existing school record was a 20:26 previously logged by Benson. Her winning time was also a girls course record for the 5k layout at Graham Middle School.
“She beat her own school record by 45 seconds. Smashed it, really. Plus, she got a course record and led the Graham girls to a team championship today,” said McNaughton, who pointed out that its “a big deal to break 20 minutes” in high school cross country.
Benson, who represented Graham in the VHSL Class 2 state swim meet this year, has been pursued by college cross-country and track and field coaches since after her freshman season at Graham, McNaughton said. At present, Benson does not intend to compete in any sports at the college level. She plans to focus entirely on completing all the rigorous educational stages necessary to eventually qualify as a flight nurse.
“Coaches call me all the time and ask who she’s decided to go with. When I tell them what she’s doing, they all say to let her know they’re still interested if she ever changes her mind,” McNaughton said. “I’d kind of like to see her compete [at the college level] because I think she’s still got a lot of good running left in her. But she’s focused on what she wants to do. She’s got a plan and I have no doubt she’ll accomplish it.”
All five of Graham’s girls varsity runners finished in the top 10 on Wednesday, including Lauren Pearce (6th, 25:23), Rebecca Smith (8th, Graham, 27:13}; Cara Murphy, Graham, (9th, 27:20) and Rachel White, (10th, 28:04).
Bland County’s Chessie Tyndall finished second overall in the girls race (23:27). Richlands had two girls in the top 10, including Carrie Humphrey (5th, 25:08) and Emily Whited (7th, 26:49).
In addition to setting a stronger pace for Graham’s star girls runner, putting Benson in the boys field appeared to light a fire under them, as well.
Virginia High’s Cyril Tester won the boys race with a course record 19:05. Richlands’ Luke Wess came in second (19:17) and Graham’s Carter Nipper came in third (20:06).
Next meet is Monday at Virginia High, the last meet of the regular season. District date has been changed to April 7. Will also be held at Sugar Hollow in Bristol.
Cross Country
Invitational Cross Country Meet
at Graham Middle School
Girls Individual Leaders
(Graham won team title)
Katie Benson, 19:37, 2. Chessie Tyndall, Bland County, 23:27; 3. Ridley Little, VHS, 24:34; 4. Matisyn Hutton, VHS, 24:40; 5. Carrie Humphrey, Rich, 25:08; 6. Lauren Pearce, Graham, 25:23; 7. Emily Whited, Rich, 26:49; 8. Rebecca Smith, Graham, 27:13; 9. Cara Murphy, Graham, 27:20; 10. Rachel White, Graham, 28:04.
Boys Individual Leaders
(Richlands won team title)
1. Cyril Tester, VHS, 19:05 (course record), 2. Luke Wess, Rich, 19:17; 3. Carter Nipper, Graham , 20:06; 4. Jason Wilburn, Bland, 20:52; 5. Kary Romano, Bland County, 21:03; 6. John Culbertson, Rich, 21:10; 7. Omar Said, VHS, 21:20; 8. Corben Birt, VHS, 21:37; 9. Adam Harosky, VHS, 21:42; 10. Michael Guzy, Graham, 21:54.
