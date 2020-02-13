BLUEFIELD, Va. — A fourth member of the winningest class of football players in Graham High School history has signed to play football at the collegiate level.
Aaron Edwards signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play college football for Glenville State College.
The linebacker picked up numerous accolades after his senior season for his strong play on the defensive side of the ball and attracted interest for NCAA D-II colleges.
The goals for Edwards once at Glenville State are similar to what he accomplished at Graham of helping the team succeed.
“Just to come in and give all the effort I can,” Edwards said. “I’m just trying to do what I can for the team and just make an impact as soon as I get there.”
Edwards was a key player for the G-Men during the 2018 state championship season and helped lead them back to the state semifinals in his senior season.
“I want to go just do whatever I can to help us win,” Edwards said.
The Pioneers have only had four winning seasons in the past 10 years but are consistently with at least four wins each season. Glenville State is coming off a 7-4 season.
He was named the VHSL Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year in January while also making the All-State first team defense.
“It’s a nice little bonus,” Edwards said. “I felt real good about that and just boosted my confidence and I’m just ready for the next level.”
Edwards was also named the Defensive Player of the Year for Region 2D and the Southwest District.
Those accolades that Edwards has won over the past two years are all in the past for Edwards with his eyes focused on helping Glenville State football.
“That’s all in the past, I’m just trying to make a new start for me and myself and be the best player I can be at the next level,” Edwards said.
Edwards fits the linebacker mold of somebody who never gives up on a play willing to run down players all over the field to stop them.
“Everything that you would want in a linebacker Aaron was this year for us,” Graham head football coach Tony Palmer said.
He came up big for the G-Men on numerous occasions stopping a team on a crucial fourth down or causing a turnover.
“He never gives up on a play, he plays with a motor. He’s very aggressive,” Palmer said. “I think he’s a good teammate and they’ll feed off of his toughness he’s really a tough kid and we’ll definitely miss Aaron here.”
Edwards is not the only player from Four Seasons Country that will be suiting up for the Pioneers. Offensive lineman Liam Fultineer and Tanner Hazelwood of Mount View and PikeView, respectively, will be also heading up to Glenville in the fall.
“I’ve talked to a few guys there but its going to be exciting to meet some new people, make some new friends,” Edwards said.
