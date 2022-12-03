BLUEFIELD – In what was hyped as one of the most anticipated state-semifinal rematches in some time, the Graham rushing attack and defense stood out in a 36-20 victory over Region 2C champ Appomattox County on a breezy Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.
Now for the second year in a row, a home-field win over the Raiders sends the G-Men back to Salem, Va. — this time to face Central Woodstock. The Falcons eliminated Poquoson 37-10 in Saturday's VHSL Class 2 state semifinal game.
It looked as if a shootout was brewing early when Appomattox took the opening drive all the way down to the Graham three-yard line following big runs by Jonathan Pennix and De’Montay Fleshman, respectively. There on 1st and goal, Raiders quarterback Grayson Peterson coughed up the football and stalled the drive there.
The G-Men worked methodically on the drive working the 98 yards in 11 plays and capping off the drive with Ty’Drez Clements in the wildcat look, straight ahead from 4 yards out. The point after by Dylan Nash gave Graham the early advantage.
Appomattox answered quickly. On the first play from scrimmage, Peterson found daylight on a keeper and scampered 65 yards to paydirt. The PAT knotted the game at 7.
On the following drive, Graham found the endzone after using up more than five minutes of the clock. On this series, the wildcat rode the legs of a different animal. Sean Hughes followed the big G-Men linemen, scoring on a 5-yard dive play that put the G-Men up 14-7 after the extra point.
The first play of the 2nd quarter ended the answering Raider drive when Peterson called his own number again, scorning from 4 yards out to lock the game at 14-all on the PAT.
An out-of-bound kickoff put Graham at the Appomattox 35, but after a pair of penalties, the G-Men dropped back for the only punt by either team all afternoon.
The Nash kick took a Raider bounce at the Graham 35-yard line and hit an Appomattox player, allowing the G-Men to recover at the plus 36-yard line. The drive stalled and a 29-yard field goal attempt by Nash sailed right with the blustery breeze. The Raiders regained possession at their own 20-yard line.
Six plays later, the third Appomattox turnover of the game gave the G-Men prime starting position when Peterson’s option pitch ended up on the turf and Graham took the ball back on the Raiders 32-yard line.
A 28-yard run by Clements followed by his 5-yard touchdown plunge from the wildcat formation gave the G-Men the lead for good.
The tide seemed to shift toward the maroon and gold on the ensuing kickoff.
The kick from Nash appeared headed out of bounds, but it stayed in play and was scooped from the carpet by the Raiders at the Appomattox 1-yard line. The Graham defense took matters into its own hands, cornering Peterson in the end zone. The safety extended the G-Men lead to nine.
Graham failed to convert the subsequent Raiders free kick into any more points before time ran out in the second quarter and the G-Men took a 23-14 lead into halftime.
Graham, which deferred after the first half toss, took the first possession of the 2nd half. More hay was made by the G-Men offense.
A ten-play, 70-yard scoring drive chewed up over four minutes of game time and extend the G-Men lead to 15. Hughes' 2-yard touchdown run capped the series, but the extra point attempt was blocked.
The Raiders were not yet ready for their season to end.
A seven-play, 72-yard drive got Appomattox back into the game. On a 4th down and 2 to go, Jonathon Pennix showed off his explosiveness. The Virginia Tech commit found a sliver of space off the left tackle and raced 37 yards to the house, cutting the margin back to nine. A failed 2-point attempt left the score 29-20 in favor of Graham.
Graham’s offense sputtered on the next drive and Appomattox’s defense contained senior quarterback Brayden Meadows one of the few times of the afternoon. A stop on 4th and short gave the Raiders the ball back on their own 38-yard line.
The swing was short-lived. The G-Men defense, which controlled the second half, collected another turnover. A Raider fake punt attempt was thwarted by junior Tristan Hass, who picked off the pass and returned it to inside the Appomattox 30-yard line.
Penalties kept the G-Men off schedule and the turnover on downs gave the Raiders the ball with just under 9 minutes to go.
The G-Men 'D' once again made it tough for their opponent to get anything going offensively. The Raiders surrendered their next possession on their own 41-yard line.
A holding penalty put Graham behind the sticks early in the drive and the G-Men relinquished the ball quickly back to the Raiders.
The Appomattox quarterback had no easy task. It seemed that at least four G-Men were in the backfield every time he dropped back to pass. A 3-and-out again by the Raiders set up Graham for their final score of the day.
Senior Brayden Meadows, playing his last home game at Mitchell Stadium, churned off a 20-yard touchdown with 94 seconds remaining to ensure Graham a second straight trip to Salem.
The G-Men defense caused one more turnover for good measure, and two kneels in victory formation by Meadows put the game on ice.
Eighth-year head coach Tony Palmer said he knows there is still work to do.
“Any time you win the state semifinal game, you’ve got to be pleased. Guys played hard, gutted it out. [It] was not our prettiest game, but they fought and were resilient, and that’s why we have an opportunity to play for a state championship next week,” the Graham boss said.
The defense was the story after halftime. Guys like Hass and junior Myles Raley, along with seniors Connor Roberts and Cody Dolin, seemed to be everywhere all at once. They confined Appomattox to 100 yards and a solitary score and created two turnovers in the final 24 minutes.
A lot of that had to do with the adjustments in the locker room at halftime.
“Guys did a great job. For the most part, (Pennix) slipped out on us on a dive one time. Defensive coaches made some adjustments and kind of slowed that down a little bit. Coach Bradshaw, Coach Palmer, Coach Oaks, our defensive coaches did a good job of adjustments at halftime and forced them in third and long, made them uncomfortable, and we took advantage,” stated Tony Palmer of his staff and kids.
The rushing attack for Graham put up impressive numbers. Clements and Meadows combined for over 350 yards while Hughes and Edwards were both dependable when their numbers were called.
The G-Men head coach said he has a great group of athletes ready to go.
“We have a great 1-2 punch, also a great 3-4 punch as well. We have some guys who run the ball hard, we ask a lot of them, and they are up to the task,” said Palmer, when asked about his running backs.
The four horsemen of Clements, Meadows, Hughes, and Edwards will ride together one more time into Salem Football Stadium this coming Saturday. Graham will take on Central Woodstock in a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Graham 36, Appomattox County 20
Appomattox Co. – 7 7 6 0 — 20
Graham – 14 9 6 7 — 36
How They Scored
First Quarter
Gra – Clements 5 yard run (Nash kick)
Appo – Peterson 65 yard run (Rubio kick)
Gra – Hughes 5 yard run (Nash kick)
Second Quarter
Appo – Peterson 5 yard run (Rubio kick)
Gra – Clements 4 yard run (Nash kick)
Gra – Safety, quarterback sacked in endzone
Third Quarter
Gra – Hughes 2 yard run (Kick blocked)
Appo – Pennix 37 yard run (2pt conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
Gra – Meadows 20 yard run (Nash kick)
Team Stats –
First Downs – Gra 18 Appo 7
Rushes – Yards – Gra 62-398 Appo 26-239
Passing Yards – Gra 18 Appo 54
Comp. – Att. – Int. – Gra 2-6-0 Appo 6-13-1
Fumbles – Lost – Gra 0-0 Appo 4-4
Penalties – Yards – Gra 8-63 Appo 5-30
Punts – Avg. – Gra 1-37 Appo 0-0
Individual -
Passing – Gra – Meadows - 2-6-0, 18 yards
Appo – Peterson – 6-12-0, 54 yards
Receiving - Gra - Edwards - 1/10, Watkins - 1/8
Appo - Nitti – 3/26, Caruso – 2/18, Conroy – 1/10
Rushing - Gra – Clements – 32/243, Meadows – 22/122, Hughes – 5/21, Edwards – 3/12
Appo – Pennix – 11/143, Peterson – 10/47, Fleshman – 2/34, Bradley – 3/15
