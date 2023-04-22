GATE CITY, Va. — Former Gate City Blue Devils head basketball coach Scotty Vermillion and current Delaware Blue Coats and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Mac McClung – arguably the best player Vermillion has ever coached – used to joke about having McClung’s number zero jersey retired.
“I don’t care how good you did, I will never do that,” Vermillion would say. “You’re about the team and not about the number zero,” he would add with a little levity. When McClung won the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk contest in February, Vermillion received a phone call just thirty minutes after the event had ended. Through the snickering in the background, he could hear McClung say, “Coach, you think you might retire that jersey now?”
On Thursday, Gate City Blue Devils fans, town and state dignitaries, former and current coaches and players, including Bradley Dean and Zac Ervin, and Mac McClung and his family gathered in the middle school gym to watch the unveiling and retirement of McClung’s now perhaps internationally famous number zero jersey. Before the ceremony, he spoke to the media.
“It’s pretty cool to be home,” said McClung, who hasn’t been home since the beginning of the year. “You always want to come home after things go well for you. It’s super awesome to be able to come back and I’m really excited about tonight.”
McClung was the first-ever G League player to be invited to participate in the dunk contest and he had two-and-a-half months to prepare for it. On “game night”, he admitted the adrenaline was flowing.
“When you see all the fans in the stands and realize what kind of stage you’re on, it was kind of a blur,” McClung said.
McClung’s four-dunk score of 99 was one point shy of being perfect and included a 540-degree dunk that left fans, players, commentators, and judges speechless.
“It was almost a relief when it was over because we had spent so much time figuring out the dunks and being prepared for the competition. It went better than we expected, and we were excited and joyful as well.”
He became the first winner of the newly named “Dr. J” trophy, which was on display at the jersey retirement ceremony.
Since that time, McClung says his life has changed for the better, but he is experiencing things that were not on his radar prior to the contest. In fact, the morning after, he was scheduled for ten interviews. He filmed a commercial with past dunk champion Vince Carter, signed a shoe deal with Puma, and has other endorsements in the works, including a commercial for AT&T. Before his dunk victory, McClung would find a gathering of fans in a hotel lobby waiting for him to sign an autograph. Not anymore. When he exits a plane, sometimes as many as thirty “aggressive men”, as McClung calls them, confront him for autographs, presumably to sell on shopping platforms like eBay.
“It’s been a big jump in my life. There are not too many places, like a coffee shop, that I can go to now and just chill,” he said. “It’s really been a roller coaster with blessings as well as hard times, but it’s all been a fun experience.
As if the dunk contest had not already elevated McClung’s star status, along came his performance in the Sixers final regular season game. It was his fourth career NBA game, but it was by far his most productive. He scored 20 points and had nine rebounds and nine assists. It was a big confidence builder for McClung and a boost toward his goal to be a full-time NBA player.
“I always knew I could play in the NBA, but once you do it in an NBA system, now you really know and are ready for another chance,” said McClung. ”I’m just waiting my turn and not going to complain, no matter how many years it takes, if it’s next year or the year after that. Eventually I believe it will happen.”
The jersey-retirement ceremony began with a hero’s welcome as he was enthusiastically greeted by an estimated crowd of 1200 people. When it came time for him to speak, it was clear by his tone and words that home, family, and friends mean much more to him than his professional pursuits. He spoke glowingly, but emotionally, about his mother, Lenoir, and father, Marcus; he thanked his former teammates – Dean and Ervin – for their continued friendships, friendships that began a decade ago; he named Vermillion, Greg Ervin, and Chris Fugate as coaches who had helped build his basketball foundation and cultivated his zeal to be the best player he could be. Finally, he expressed his love for the town of Gate City.
“You guys support me in ways that I can’t believe or imagine. I love this town so much and will represent it until the end of my life.”
When the ceremony ended, McClung’s jersey was now officially retired. But McClung himself did not retire for the evening until very late — he signed autographs for several hours afterwards.
