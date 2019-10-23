In the opening weeks of the 2019 football season, Richlands’ early struggles created the mistaken impression that the Blue Tornado would struggle all season.
That was then, this is now. Richlands stunned undefeated Radford and the Blues (4-3, 2-0 SWD) haven’t been beaten since.
Indeed, when defending Class 2 state champion Graham (5-2, 3-0 SWD) rolls into Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday night, the G-Men will encounter a Blue Tornado team as confident and determined as ever to seize the mantle of Tazewell County’s Finest — just for starters.
In the first week of September it would have seemed unlikely that by now Richlands would be third overall in the Region 2D rankings with a rating of 20.14. But history should have tipped everyone off that the Blues rarely fail to be a major factor. Ridgeview (6-1) still clings to the top spot in 2D with a 23.14 but Union (21.87) hangs on second despite suffering a 21-3 setback against Central-Wise.
In that the Warriors (5-2) used the upset to leapfrog Graham into the No. 4 spot with a 19.14 rating is another surprising development that flouts pre-season expectations. It’s not as if the G-Men’s state championship repeat intentions have been derailed. But extended home field advantage is no small thing in a grueling five week playoff structure. Access to that gets tighter in this scenario. Especially if the Warriors — who aren’t huge fans of Graham football — win out.
A Richlands victory on Friday would set up the prospect of three Tazewell County football teams posting concurrent 7-3 regular season records. From Graham’s perspective, an 8-2 finish sounds far better.
In Tazewell’s ears, a 7-3 regular season record would sound like music. In spite of some deeply disappointing setbacks, the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-2 SWD) are moving toward a winning record that could be the cornerstone of elevated future ambitions. They travel to Marion (3-4, 1-1 SWD), where the Scarlet Hurricane is unlikely to hand them the keys to the stadium.
In Mercer County, Class AA Bluefield (6-1) travels to Oak Hill (2-6) to test the Red Devils’ mettle while Class AAA Princeton (1-6) welcomes Ripley (3-4) to Hunnicutt Stadium for an air show. The Beavers are ranked eighth in the latest WVSSAC Class AA poll.
The euphoria of last week’s skid-busting win has probably subsided somewhat for plucky PikeView (1-7), which travels to face Wyoming East (5-2). The Warriors lost their second straight against Man last week and have plummetted, accordingly, in the WVSSAC rankings.
Montcalm (1-6) is gunning to one-up the Panthers, taking on Meadow Bridge (3-4) at Montcalm.
Over in Giles County, Va., Narrows (7-0, 2-0) strives to keep its unbeaten streak alive with a Pioneer District road trip to Craig County (2-5, 0-2). The Green Wave has slipped to No. 2 in the Region 1C rankings in spite of their undefeated status and 22.00 rating. Galax (6-1, 2-0 Mountain Empire) has hurdled Narrows into the top spot with a 22.142 rating. Unbeknownst to some, the Maroon Tide is actually Narrows’ longest-running football rivalry.
Giles (1-6, 1-2) travels to Low Moor, Va. for a Three Rivers District tilt with Alleghany (1-6, 0-3). Just across Peters Mountain from Giles County, James Monroe (5-2) looks to keep the party going when Liberty-Raleigh (4-3) comes to Lindside to experience that wild, windy valley firsthand.
McDowell County is on the road on Friday. River View (3-6) rides to Westside (0-7) and Mount View (3-4) travels to Tolsia (4-3) .
Buchanan County is also in a rambling mode: Hurley (4-3) takes a long trip to Damascus, Va. to face Holston (4-3); Grundy (4-3) travels to take on the Hogoheegee he-men from Chilhowie (6-1) and Twin Valley (2-5) journeys past the mythical town of Clinchport, Va. to face Rye Cove (3-4).
