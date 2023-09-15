After opening its regular season slate with a hard-fought season opening win over Bluefield in the Great American Rivalries game at Mitchell Stadium, the defending Class 2 state champion Graham High School football team traveled to see the best the Mountain Empire Conference had to offer.
The G-Men knocked off Galax 42-13 and then last week rolled to a 37-0 victory over George Wythe.
Graham returns tonight to a Mitchell Stadium that has recently received a new lighting system that is rumored to be nothing short of spectacular. It is rumored that VHSL regulations will limit the use of some of the new system’s features, but that was uncertain as of Thursday night.
At any rate, the field illumination should be the best-ever in the history of the field.
Both Bluefield and Graham share the historic stadium, but of the two, somebody had to be first to experience the new lights. Since it is Graham this time, how very nice that the occasion is Union’s return to Bluefield for what frequently turns out to be an extremely entertaining high school football game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The G-Men (3-0) have been gearing up for what often turns out to be the first of two annual meetings with the Bears (2-1), who are coming off of a 27-6 loss to Science Hill of Johnson City, Tennessee. Last year Graham escaped Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Va. with a 17-8 win over Union. In the playoffs, it was Gate City that advanced past the Bears to meet Graham in the postseason — a rare occurrence.
This year, the Bears should be on the Class 2 playoff prowl once again.
“Ever since we started having success, we’ve been running into each other,” said G-men head coach Tony Palmer. “That’s the way its been every year except for last year. They’re throwing the ball a lot more than they have in the past. They’re very solid on defense ... they’re a very good football team. Coach [Travis] Turner does a good job with them. They are a good team.”
Players who’ve particularly caught Palmer’s eye while studying game film are Bears senior quarterback Reyshawn Anderson, versatile running back/wide receiver Paul Huff and fullback/inside linebacker Keith Chandler.
Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements, last year’s Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year, has been nursing a tweak incurred during the season opener. In the meantime, Daniel Jennings has stepped it up carrying the mail for the G-Men. When both are good to go simultaneously, Graham should have offensive ground power to burn.
“Ty’Drez is fine. It’s been day-to-day and he should be back soon. Jennings is good. He’s really the only [running back] we’ve been using to this point,” Palmer said.
In recent years Graham has been a proving ground for next-level talent. The G-Men recently got a rare chance to stop and reflect on that record of success.
It didn’t last long. Last Saturday, Palmer was at Lane Stadium watching Virginia Tech play Purdue — with Graham alumni getting into the game from both sides of the field. Cam Allen is playing his covid senior season for the Boilermakers as a defensive back. Brody Meadows is playing in the offensive line for the Hokies. Palmer got to see both of them play, but his fun trip was cut short due to the protracted storm delays.
“I had to leave the game early because of the rain delay the second time. I was already soaking wet,” said Palmer, who makes it an ongoing priority to remain healthy for the duration of Graham’s potential 15-game slate.
Tazewell (1-1) at Fort Chiswell (2-0), 7 p.m.
More Mountain Empire Road War for an SWD team. The Bulldogs are coming off a 39-36 win over Richlands that had a 72-hour halftime. The Pioneers are coming off an open date. The week prior, Fort Chiswell defeated Floyd County 20-12. Quarterback Carter Creasy led Tazewell’s offense last week, passing for more than 300 yards and three TDs while rushing for another.
Westside (1-2) at PikeView (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Renegades are coming off of 60-6 loss to Wyoming East. The Panthers lost to James Monroe 54-8. PikeView’s Peyton Mounts remains among the top rushers in the area, having compiled 342 net yards [on 58 carries] with four touchdowns.
Narrows (3-0) at Giles (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Green Wave is coming off of a 34-14 win over Chilhowie. The Spartans are coming off an open date. The week prior, Radford beat Giles 35-0. Kolier Pruett gets a lot of attention, but this is a very good Narrows team. Giles, however, has a history of undermining expectations on this date.
Montcalm (2-0) at Craig County (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Generals are coming off a 30-0 win over Paden City. The Rockets lost to Auburn 54-18. The Generals are tied at No. 6 with Petersburg in the Class A state rankings, y’all.
River View (1-2) at Hurley (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Raiders are coming off of a 14-6 loss to Eastside. The Rebels beat Van 39-14. As Amos B. Hoople once said, “You’ve got to leave early to win at Hurley.”
Saturday Games
Mount View (0-3) at Paden City (1-1), 1 p.m.
The Golden Knights are coming off a 38-0 loss to Braxton County. The Wildcats are coming off of a 30-0 loss to Montcalm.
Abingdon (1-2) at Richlands (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Falcons are coming off a 17-14 win over Gate City. The Blue Tornado is coming off a 39-36 loss to Tazewell in a lightning delayed Friday game that was completed on Monday.
