BLUEFIELD — By halftime on a chilly Friday night at Mitchell Stadium, the only suspense remaining was who would be crowned Graham High School homecoming queen.
The Graham G-Men led Virginia High 42-6 when intermission mercifully arrived, and went on to a 51-12 win over the outmatched Bearcats.
Graham (5-2, 3-0 Southwest District) did not allow VHS (0-7) a first down through the first 17 minutes of play, its withering defense limiting the visitors to 78 total yards in the first half.
At game’s end, the G-Men had recorded 383 yards from scrimmage and the Bearcats had managed 123 yards and two first downs. Graham senior Nick Kaster led the way for the G-Men defense.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer said about that defense, “They did really well up front ... and in the secondary as well.”
He credited the offense as turning in a “pretty good” effort.
“I think we need to block a little better in the running game,” he said. “It was primarily a communication problem, but I’m confident we’ll fix it.”
The G-Men’s senior quarterback Devin Lester said, “The defense was getting a good push (and) the secondary did good, and read their keys.”
Reviewing Graham’s early output of three touchdowns on its first three series -- which took a total of six plays -- Lester said, “Everything went perfect.”
His final analysis was a bit more tempered.
“Some games you start out almost perfect,” he said. “Obviously, there were some mistakes, but (perfection) is what we shoot for every game. And we practice hard to get there.”
Lester gained 82 yards on three carries, including touchdown runs of 60 and 13 yards. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 152 yards, connecting with Joey Dales and Isaiah Justice for touchdowns in the second quarter that ballooned the score to 42-0.
Palmer said, “He (Lester) did a real good job. He got us into and out of sets. He had nice checks (into the right play call).”
Lester said, “We have a great coaching staff that coaches us to the best of our ability. ... They make sure we’re always prepared, always ready.”
Jamir Blevins took over at quarterback after halftime and ran for 56 yards on nine rushes, and completing 2 of 3 passes for eight yards.
He scored Graham’s final touchdown, running the ball four straight times to advance the offense 25 yards to the end zone.
The G-Men got the only points of the third quarter on a safety, as Donald Carbaugh corralled a Bearcat runner in the end zone.
The Bearcats’ sophomore quarterback, Stevie Thomas, was tackled for negative yardage on six of his 10 attempts. But he reeled off touchdown runs of 82 and 74 yards -- the last one out of punt formation with three minutes remaining -- to account for all his team’s points. He finished with 137 rushing yards.
Palmer praised Thomas as “probably one of the best (athletes) we’ve seen all year.”
The Graham coach said about Virginia High, “They’ve got good athletes. I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach (Mike) Crist. He’s a good coach, a good guy.”
Lester complimented the home fans who braved a cold snap to show up.
“We had a really good crowd and I want to thank them for that,” the quarterback said. “Without the crowd, and the cheerleaders, the hype wouldn’t be the same.”
And to wrap up the halftime suspense, Cheyenne Osborne was crowned queen of the 2019 homecoming festivities.
