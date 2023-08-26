BLUEFIELD — The first game of the season at Mitchell Stadium is a huge test for both teams representing the Bluefields.
Friday’s renewal of the Beaver-Graham rivalry, in front of a near-capacity crowd, showed that both squads have some studying to do before their next exam.
Penalties, fumbles and bad snaps kept both teams from establishing momentum until Graham scored on a 36-yard pass completion late in the third quarter to pull out a 14-9 victory over their crosstown rivals.
The Beavers got down to the Graham 9-yard-line with 4:22 left in the final period, only to have a bad snap flutter backwards 21 yards before it was recovered by Graham senior Kaden Rotenberry.
That ended Bluefield’s desperate 10-play drive to try to retake the lead.
“Our kids played hard,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer. “I think our defense won the game tonight, personally.
“We laid the ball down too many times offensively. We didn’t capitalize on the opportunities we had in the red zone. … We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the football, and executing offensively.”
“Bluefield did a good job of defending us,” Palmer said. “They took things away from us.”
Ty’Drez Clements dazzled at times in the first half, gaining 106 yards on 11 carries for the G-Men. He scored the game’s first points on a 45-yard run after bumping the play outside and dashing past the Beavers’ defense.
Clements’ night ended with a lower body injury incurred with three minutes to go before halftime.
In the first half, both teams were flagged for nine penalties for 40 yards each.
Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Bluefield drove 65 yards in three plays to tie the game. Gerrard Wade ran off left tackle, then sprinted 62 yards for the Beavers’ lone touchdown.
Bluefield took a 9-7 halftime lead in the last minute of the second quarter when a Graham drive stalled.
The long-snapper hiked the ball over the punter’s head and it sailed out of the end zone for a safety.
The Beavers’ running game was led by R.J. Hairston, with 109 yards on 13 carries.
Graham’s new quarterback, Dalton Roberts, completed 3 of 6 passes for 53 yards, his last pass going to Yubrenal Isabelle on a flag route for the game-deciding 36-yard scoring strike.
Palmer said the game turned out to be “a gut check. And our guys came out, and we got the win.”
Bluefield coach Fred Simon was unavailable for an interview late Friday night due to the late completion of the penalty-filled game.
Both teams are on the road next weekend. Graham will visit Galax while Bluefield takes a short trip north to Princeton.
At Mitchell Stadium
Graham ……............ 7 0 7 0 — 14
Bluefield ……........... 0 9 0 0 — 9
First Quarter
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 45 run (Dylan Nash kick), 3:15
Second Quarter
Blfd — Gerrard Wade 62 run (Eli Riffe kick), 3:26
Blfd — Safety, ball snapped by Graham out of end zone on punt attempt, 0:57
Third Quarter
Gra — Yubrenal Isabelle 36 pass from Dalton Roberts (D. Nash kick), 2:07
