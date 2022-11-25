BLUEFIELD, Va. — Saturday’s Class 2 state quarterfinal with Ridgeview will mark the second year in a row the Graham High School football team has faced the Wolfpack in a regional championship football game.
One interesting difference is that Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff will mark the second game this season that Ridgeview (11-1) has appeared at Mitchell Stadium.
The first appearance sent resurgent Bluefield High School to the WVSSAC Class AA state playoffs. Today’s appearance will send somebody to next week’s state semifinals — and somebody else home to think about it for a year.
“Ridgeview is a good team. They’re obviously very talented. Their kids play hard and their kids seem to be coached very well. This is going to be a tough game for us and we have to give our best efford,” said head coach Tony Palmer, whose unbeaten G-Men (12-0) will host either Appomattox County or Glenvar next week should they successfully fend off the Wolfpack tomorrow.
Ridgeview was unbeaten headed into its regular season game with the Beavers at Mitchell Stadium. Bluefield’s 44-24 victory was a must-win scenario that secured a .500 regular season finish necessary for the playoffs while showering the West Virginia opponent with bonus points.
Obviously, Bluefield’s upset victory did not derail Ridgeview’s ambitions of meeting Graham again for a Region 2D title tilt.
“I’ve seen them a few times this year and I’ve been impressed with them,” Palmer said. “I think they had a bad game against Bluefield. You know … anybody can have one. We could go over here and play like crap on Saturday. So we’ve just got to prepare the best we can and hopefully we execute.”
Neither of tomorrow’s opponents played poorly last week. Ridgeview ripped through the Bearcats 42-0 while G-Men rolled to a 61-14 victory over visiting Gate City last week.
“I think Gate City played hard. I think their football program is on the way back. They’ve just got some young kids,” Palmer said.
“I think we played well, but there’s obviously things we need to improve upon if we want to be the kind of team we want to be,” he said.
Running back Cannon Hill — a standout on both sides of the football — scored four touchdowns last week against Virginia High, whose star quarterback, Brody Jones, broke his leg early in the Bearcats’ opening round win over Lee High.
Brandon Beavers is another versatile offensive and defensive weapon for Ridgeview who’s earned quite a reputation for himself, as has quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, who passed for 184 yards last week against Virginia High. But there are lesser known but still talented variables in the mix, like Brady Fleming and Koda Counts — both of whom had interceptions last week.
“Like I said, they’re talented. and they do a good job of balancing it up … they do a nice job of mixing up the run and the pass,” said Palmer.
As for the G-Men, the team found ways to win in various configuration while injured quarterback Brayden Meadows worked himself back into top form.
Ty’drez Clements, who has already been offered by Florida A&M and UAB, rushed for 238 yards last week.
There all kinds of high speed/low drag players sprinkled throughout the G-Men lineup who can emerge from the background to astonish at any moment. Jamel Floyd, who picked off two passes last week versus the Blue Devils, Braden Watkins and freshman Daniel Jennings are just three of many that come to mind.
The G-Men practiced early on Thanksgiving morning and afterwards Palmer turned them loose to feast with their families. Come Saturday, they should have the appetite to feast on football.
“They can eat whatever they want. It’s what it’s about,” Palmer said. “If you’re practicing on Thanksgiving, that means you’ve got an opportunity to compete for a regional championship. That’s always a goal for us and we’re happy this year to be in it again.”
