The Graham High School football team will play for a state championship today at Salem City Stadium in Salem, Va.
The undefeated G-Men (13-0) will play the Cavaliers of King William (12-1) in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game, which kicks off at 12 noon.
The game will be broadcast via radio on Kicks Country 106.3/107.7 FM, which is streamed online at https://www.kickscountry.com/graham-g-men-football/.
Graham won its last football state championship in 2018 under current head coach Tony Palmer. Senior captains Zack Blevins Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and Brody Meadows were all freshman players on that team.
That campaign, Palmer’s first state title as head coach, was one of four previous state football championships won by Graham High School.
The G-Men won the 1962 Group I-A state title under Lawrence “Burrhead Bradley” after Andrew Lewis was forced to vacate its championship due to an ineligible player.
Graham win the Group AA, Division 3 state title in 1989 under Gynn Carlock, Sr., defeating Southhampton 16-0. The G-Men won another state title under Carlock in 1995, beating King George 23-19.
The G-Men were state runners up in 2001, losing to Harrisonburg 24-10 in the Group A, Division 3 championship game. Ahmad Bradshaw, who went on to an NFL career including two Super Bowl championshipsw with the New York Giants, was a sophomore wide receiver on that team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.