BLUEFIELD — Saturday marked vaunted Appomattox County’s first-ever appearance at historic Mitchell Stadium. The Raiders probably won’t remember it fondly.
Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns, Xayvion Turner Bradshaw scored on two momentum-changing kickoff returns and the G-Men defeated the Raiders 42-28 to earn a trip to next week’s Class 2 state title game.
Graham (13-0) will advance to face King William (12-1) in the the title game at Salem Football Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 noon.
The Raiders (11-2) were unquestionably the most imposing opponent the G-Men have faced since entering postseason play. The G-Men never showed signs of having been intimidated.
“They’d won five of the last six state championships, and you’ve got to beat a champion,” Palmer said. “But ... we’re a champion, too. Today we had to try to finish them. and they were going to have to try to finish us. We just believe that whoever makes the plays when its necessary is going to win the game.”
With Graham starting quarterback Zack Blevins taken out of Saturday’s rushing equation as he nursed an injury from last week’s regional title game, Clements’ rushing performance loomed large. He scored on first-half runs of 8 and 36 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively. The second score sent Graham into intermission leading 21-14.
Bradshaw, a high-profile Division I prospect who drew the rapt attention of Appomattox defenders from the outset, rushed for 96 yards on seven carries. The passing game was not a major component of Graham’s offense for the day, resulting in only three completions (two of which were Bradshaw’s throws) for net 13 yards. It was his special teams performance — including scoring touchdowns on kickoff returns of 91 and 98 yards — that stupified onlookers and chastised Appomattox.
The first of those scores — which gave Graham a 28-14 edge to begin the second half — can be chalked up to learning experience on the Raiders’ part. The reasoning to kick the ball directly to Bradshaw a second time was more difficult to account for.
“I think they may have been trying to kick that one out of the end zone and be done with it [for a touchback],” Palmer speculated.
Brayden Meadows finished with 69 yards on 14 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that tied things up at 7-all. Meadows pulled double-duty on offense, showing up in the backfield and also spelling the gimpy Blevins at quarterback.
“Zack was a little hampered by an an injury. He wasn’t able to be more mobile tonight, so he was handing the ball off and trying to stretch the field a little bit when we needed to. Brayden came in a lot of times when we wanted to run the ball,” said Palmer.
Meadows also had a mega-monster outing on defense, as did Bradshaw, Brody Meadows, Sean Hughes, Connor Roberts, Ethan Church — basically the entire defensive unit, including starters and backups.
“We wanted to win first and second down and get it to third ... into a passing situation,” said Palmer, whose team dominated the line of scrimmage.
“I think we held them up front on both sides of the football, actually. But they made some good adjustments defensively and started nose-diving our linemen to keep from getting moved out of there,” he said.
Lawing, who was a sophomore quarterback when Appomattox defeated the G-Men in the 2019 state semifinals, was battered by the aggressive Graham defensive front the entire game. Under his leadership the Raiders accumulated 259 yards total offense, most of the rushing yards attributable to running back Jonathan Pennix, a Division I running back prospect who initiated scoring with a 64-yard touchdown run with 10:47 remaining in the first quarter.
After intermission, Lawing showed some signs of the stress and strain from Graham’s relentless pressure yet still managed to put forth an heroic second-half comeback effort for the Raiders, who were making their seventh consecutive state semifinal appearance.
Pennix scored three snaps into Appomattox’s first possession of the game, blasting off for what would prove his lone touchdown run of the game. Tye Robertson’s kick put the visitors up 7-0 with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter.
“We’ve got to get off to a better start. Heck, Ridgeview jumped on us 14-0 [last week]. So we’ve got to do a better job taking the lead early. That can cost you,” Palmer said.
Five snaps into the G-Men’s answering possession, Brayden Meadows followed his blocking for a 43-yard scoring scramble. Ben Morgan’s kick brought the whole thing back to square one, tied 7-7.
Appomattox answered again with 5:39 remaining in the quarter when quarterback Lawing hit wide open Collin Slagle for a 36-yard scoring strike. Robertson’s kick gave the Raiders the 7-point margin.
The Raiders stopped Graham’s next possession on downs, but the G-Men defense returned the favor with a punishing defensive stand that resulted in Lawing exiting the field for most of that abortive series.
Graham did not bite on the Raiders’ subsequent fake punt attempt, allowing Graham to take over on the Raiders’ 28-yard line. Making use of the fabulous field position, Clements wrapped up a three-snap scoring drive with his 8-yard TD run.
Lawing returned for the next series, but the G-Men ‘D’ came up with another stop, resulting in a punt.
Bradshaw had a 60-yard jet sweep for a touchdown nullified by an illegal block, which could have taken some starch out of Graham’s offense. However, on the next play after the penalty yardage was marked off, Clements answered with a 36-yard scoring run of this own for Graham’s first lead of the game, 21-14 with 11:03 remaining in the half.
On Appomattox’s next possession, Pennix had a significant rushing gain that was erased by a confusing call that was ultimately waived off as an inadvertent whistle. The Raiders never recovered that momentum that series. Roberts shortly thereafter sacked Lawing for minus-7, his seventh sack of the season, nipping a promising Raiders possession in the bud.
Graham was nearly touched by disaster when an errant long snap went over Bradshaw’s head on a punt play, but the G-Man playmaker grabbed it on the bounce and found Hughes open for a pass completion that didn’t convert a first down, but gave Appomattox field position near midfield the G-Men successfully defended.
Bradshaw’s 91 yard kickoff return to start the second half put Graham up by two touchdowns in the blink of an eye. But the game was far from over.
Appomattox was thumped repeatedly at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, but the Chargers offense put together a 7-play, 66-yards series that recovered some much-needed energy on a double-reverse from Ervis Davin, shortening the field for Lawing’s quarterback keeper from 3 yards out.
Lawing took a licking but kept on ticking, tying the ballgame up with his 31-yard scoring pass to Davin, capped by Robertson’s kick.
It didn’t last long. Bradshaw was between the 1- and 2-yard lines calmly watching the kickoff arc toward him. He looked at first as if he intended to let it go into the end zone. At the last second, he reached back, caught the ball over his shoulder and took it to the house. On Morgan’s kick, Graham was back up, 35-28.
Bradshaw’s 10-yard scoring run on a jet sweep with 4:28 remaining to play was the dagger for Appomattox, but only in hindsight. It would take one more dominating Graham defensive stand capped by a Hughes pass breakup and a gut-check 3rd and 1 conversion run by Brayden Meadows on Graham’s final possession of the game before the Raiders were put in the books for good and all.
At Mitchell Stadium
Graham 42
Appomattox County 28
Appomattox………..14 0 7 7 — 28
Graham……………14 7 7 14 — 42
First Quarter
Ap — Jonathan Pennix 64 run ( Tye Robertson kick) 10:37
Gr— Brayden Meadows 43 run (Ben Morgan kick) 7:59 [5 plays in]
Ap— Collin Slagle 36-yard pass from Tre Lawing (Robertson kick) 5:39
Gr— Ty’Drez Clements 8 run (Morgan kick) 0:27
Second Quarter
Gr — Ty’Drez Clements 36 run (Morgan kick) 11:03
Third Quarter
Gr— Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 91 kickoff return (Morgan kick) 28-14 [dagger?] 11:47
Ap — Lawing 3-run (Robertson kick) 21-28 (3:20)
Fourth Quarter
Ap — Ervis Davin 36 pass from Lawing (Robertson kick) 28-28, 10:05
Gr- Turner-Bradshaw 98-yard KO return (Morgan kick) 28-35 … between 1-2
Gr- Turner-Bradshaw 10 run (Morgan kick) 42-28 (4:28)
Team Statistics
First Downs: Graham 17; Appomattox 10. Rushes-Yd’s: Graham 51-351; Appomattox 30-163. Passing Ydg: Graham 13, Appomattox 96; CAI: Graham 3-5-0, 13; Appomattox 8-18-0. Total Offense: Graham 364, Appomattox 259. Fumble-Lost: Graham 3-2; Appomattox 2-1. Punts-Avg.: Graham 1-45; Appomattox 6-23.0. Penalties-Yards: Graham 7-50; Appomattox 6-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.