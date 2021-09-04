BLUEFIELD — A lot of things haven’t been going the right way for the Graham High School football team lately. Despite the setbacks, the G-Men managed to finally open their regular season with a convincing win over a county rival.
Just don’t expect Graham head football coach Tony Palmer to be all that convinced just yet.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had two scoring receptions and returned a punt for another touchdown and Graham ran off with a 34-6 victory over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs at Mitchell Stadium, on Friday night.
“Everything that we did tonight was self-inflicted. I’ve never been more disappointed after a win. We had 24 penalties. We showed up very undisciplined,” said Palmer, whose team had managed to get in only four practices over the last three weeks due to COVID quarantines.
“This was basically our second scrimmage and it definitely showed. We were rusty and we definitely didn’t play well. We haven’t been able to practice, and it showed. It spoke volumes,” Palmer said.
The G-Men (1-0) were supposed to have opened the season against Bluefield High School on Aug. 27 in the much-anticipated return of the classic Beaver-Graham game at Mitchell Stadium. That game has been rescheduled to be played on Oct. 8.
Turner-Bradshaw, who is hotly pursued by multiple NCAA Division I football programs, scored on TD receptions of 87 yards and 30 yards. He also returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown.
Braeden Watkins had a 35-yard scoring reception for Graham.
Playing at quarterback for the G-Men, Zack Blevins threw all three touchdown passes for Graham. He also punched in a 2-yard scoring run for the G-Men. Braeden Meadows also saw some time at quarterback, giving up a Pick 6 to Tazewell’s Ethan Mills that resulted in the Bulldogs’ lone score.
Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy completed 22-of-34 passing attempts for 131 yards, giving up a pair of interceptions. He also had 20 yards rushing.
The Bulldogs (0-2) host talented Mount View at home next Friday.
Graham looks to buckle it on for a regular season meeting at Richlands.
