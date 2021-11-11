BLUEFIELD, Va. — All the while Graham High School’s football team has systematically dismantled all comers en route to an unbeaten regular season finish, G-Men head coach Tony Palmer has kept a critical gaze on his talented diamond in the rough, continually taking account of the facets in need of more polish.
Each week, there was a sense of urgency woven into in his assessments.
Tonight, the G-Men (9-0) begin their quest for the second VHSL Class 2 state championship in Palmer’s tenure at Graham, taking on Lee High (4-6) at Mitchell Stadium in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
At this stage, the sense of urgency conveys itself: in the playoffs, if you lose — your season is over. Even Palmer’s younger kids have been around the program long enough have absorbed the essential nature of postseason play.
While Palmer has by no means set aside his expectations of continual improvement, the eve of the playoffs has afforded him a moment to reflect on how much his team has improved to this point. While the ultimate achievement has yet to be reached, some very good things have been achieved.
Not the least of which is Graham’s home-field advantage for the playoffs. The G-Men will play at historic Mitchell Stadium — in recent years declared the nation’s greatest high school football playing venue — as long as they keep winning until they reach the state title game.
“We’ve done pretty good, man. I think we’re getting better ... at least I hope we are,” said Palmer, who led the G-Men to the Class 2 state championship in 2018.
“I think we’re getting better. The kids are starting to jell. I’m proud of them for what they’ve done up to this point. But that doesn’t mean anything now. Everybody is 0-0 and the first team to win five games is state champion,” he said.
The George Wythe game — originally scheduled for October 1 — was a COVID casualty that could not be rescheduled. Considering the wreckage Graham left most of its regular season opponents crawling from, the missing 10th game would have most likely gone down as a ‘W.’ It’s been an impressive unbeaten run: Tazewell (34-6), Richlands (35-0), Union (28-27), Galax (28-0), Bluefield (31-6), Virginia High (56-23), Pulaski County (58-18), Blacksburg (46-7) and Marion (49-14).
The regular season meeting between the G-Men and the Union Bears stands out, as one might expect of Graham’s most persistent rival from the Mountain 7 during Palmer’s tenure. The Bears (7-3) open the second season against Virginia High (8-2) at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Va. — a home field that carries some gravitas of history and tradition. But if both Graham and Union advance, they’ll ultimately collide in Mitchell Stadium.
“It’s going to be tough. We’ve got some pretty good football teams in this area and a lot of games are going to be more even at this point in the year, “ said Palmer, whose team is the top seed of top seeds, entering the playoffs as the highest-rated squad of any in the Class 2 playoff bracket.
There are plenty of jealous contenders outside of Region D who’d like to knock Graham off its tall perch: such as Region A top seed Nottoway (9-0), Region B top seed Central-Woodstock (8-1) and Region C top seed Glenvar (9-1).
For now, Graham intends to proceed through the playoffs the same way it did during the regular season. First up is Lee High. There is nothing on the other side of the Generals until the G-Men get to the other side of tonight’s game.
Located in Ben Hur, Va., Lee High is the westernmost Class 2 team in Virginia. Created from the consolidation of multiple Lee County Class A schools — including the merging of then-recent Class A state champs Pennington and Jonesville — the Generals competed for a Group AA state championship in their first year of existence under head coach Don Williams in 1989.
In the later 1990s, Williams came out of retirement and led Lee High to a Region IV championship 1987, defeating talent-laden Martinsville. Generals head coach Joey Carroll — who took over the reigns of the program this year — is an alumnus of that 1997 team.
While Carroll’s first-season record looks fairly humble on paper, it should be noted that Lee High went 0-7 in the spring season and the new head coach broke a 26-game losing streak en route tonight’s playoff game. Lee High’s offense has been led by quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft and running back Grayson Huff.
The G-Men are led offensively by quarterback Zack Blevins, running back Ty’Drez Clements and Xayvion Turner Bradshaw — one of the state’s most recruited and explosive receivers and kick returners — fronted by an offensive line anchored by University of Virginia signee Brody Dawson.
At one point in the season, however, Carroll referred to his kids playing with the tenacity of “wounded animals.” Graham cannot take Lee High lightly.
“I think they’re good up front, they’ve got a good running back and their kids play hard for Coach Carroll,” said Palmer. “They’re a much-improved football team from what they’ve been in recent years.”
Elsewhere in tonight’s Region D, Class 2 bracket: Tazewell (5-5) travels to Central-Wise (7-3) and Ridgeview (7-3) travels to Richlands (4-5).
— Contact sports
@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.