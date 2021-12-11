SALEM, Va. — Graham High School football was denied its fifth state football championship, falling to King William 48-21 in Saturday's VHSL Class 2 title game at Salem City Stadium.
Running back Demond Claiborne scored on touchdown runs of 77 and 19 yards and a 56-yard catch-and-run. He set himself up for a 1-yard scoring run to start the fourth quarter with a 64-yard run deep out of King William territory, giving the Cavaliers (13-1) the 40-21 lead with 11:36 remaining in the game.
In addition to the scoring throw to Claiborne, Quarterback Jayveon Robinson scored on runs of 29 and 37 yards. He also hit Kavontay Hayes with a 5-yard touchdown completion on the Cavs' last possession of the game.
The G-Men (13-1) got touchdown runs of 65 and 3 yards from Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.
The victory marked King William's second state championship after a 21-year interlude. It was the second state runner-up finish for the G-Men, who last won a state crown in 2018 under head coach Tony Palmer.
