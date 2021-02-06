BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham juggernaut kept on rolling Friday night.
Dominant defense and sharing the ball on offense combined to forge a 30-point victory margin for the G-Men as they turned back the Richlands Blue Tornado 75-45 in a Southwest District Tournament semifinal game at Graham Middle school.
“I thought we did a really good job defensively,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker. “They (Richlands) have three really, really good shooters. If you let them shoot ... it’s a big fight for the win.”
He added that on the other end of the floor, “We feel like we have, probably, four really good shooters. ... They can knock down shots.”
By the final horn, 10 G-Men had scored, four of them with double figures. David Graves led the way with 24 points, converting four of Graham’s 10 three-pointers. Logan Simmons, a transfer from Richlands, came off the bench for 11 points. Nick Owens and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw each added 10 points.
It was Graham’s third win over the Blue Tornado in three tries this season.
Richlands head coach Fred Phillips said, “Hats off to Graham. They’ve got a heck of a program over here, a heck of a coach.”
Richlands (5-7), the No. 4 seed in the tournament, had two players in double figures, junior Sage Webb (12) and senior Cade Berry (10).
Graves paced Graham (13-0) in the first quarter with three field goals, and Zach Dales blocked two Richlands shots, to help build a 19-12 margin at the end of the period.
Nick Owens’ layup off the transition game soon gave the home squad its first double-digit lead, 23-12, and back-to-back steals by Turner-Bradshaw made sure the gap stayed that large.
The G-Men ended the half with an 8-2 run and left the court with a 44-28 advantage on the scoreboard.
As in the previous Graham-Richlands game, the G-Men all but sealed the deal on Friday with a superb third quarter. Defensive rebounding by Graham resulted in six one-and-done trips by the Richlands offense, and the Tornado went 3-for-20 from the field in that decisive quarter.
The G-Men were 5-for-11 from the floor and scored the last eight points of the period.
“As games go on, we get a little stronger, we get more stops and possessions,” Baker said. “Fred (Phillips) does a great job of preparing, of having those kids ready. ...”
“We hung in there as long as we could,” Phillips said. “We kept it close as long as we could, and then — they’ve got so many athletes and so many weapons, they just wear you down and take a toll on you.”
Saluting his seniors, Phillips said, “They’re great student-athletes. They represent our school and our community to the best of their ability. You can’t say anything but good about ‘em.”
Simmons, though he now wears Graham maroon, said, “I still have tremendous love for Richlands. I was born there. I love Coach Phillips. I love everybody over there.
“But it feels amazing to beat them.”
Graham will host Marion in today’s 4 p.m. tournament championship game. Richlands will play at Tazewell this afternoon In another tourney wrap up contest. Both the G-Men and Blue Tornado will compete in next week’s regional playoffs, regardless of today’s results.
At Graham Middle School
RICHLANDS (5-7)
Dillon Brown 2 0-0 6, Sage Webb 5 2-4 12, Cade Berry 4 2-2 10, Luke Wess 1 3-4 5, Colton Mullins 1 0-2 2, Ethan Shreve 1 0-0 2, Canyon Wilson 1 0-0 2, Sam Varney 2 2-4 6. Totals 17 9-16 45.
GRAHAM (13-0)
Dayvion Turner-Bradshaw 4 2-3 10, Ben Morgan 1 0-0 2, Nick Owens 4 0-0 10, Zach Dales 2 4-4 9, David Graves 10 0-0 24, Kade Roberts 2 0-0 4, Kaleb Morgan 0 1-2 1, Logan Simmons 4 0-2 11, Nic Knowles 1 0-0 2, Aaron Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-11 75.
Richlands..........12 16 7 10 — 45
Graham.............19 25 16 15 — 75
3-point goals: Richl 2 (Brown 2). Gra 10 (Graves 4, Simmons 3, Owens 2, Dales 1). Fouled out: none.
