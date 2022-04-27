EAST RIVER — The Graham G-Men kept their perfect record intact on Wednesday night, defeating the Bears of Union High 4-2 in a non-conference affair at a chilly East River Soccer Complex.
Senior forward Ben Morgan netted six offensive points with two goals and a pair of assists for Graham (6-0).
Morgan’s first score broke a scoreless tie at the midpoint of the first half, when he took a ricochet and bopped it just over the head of the goalkeeper. Fellow senior Brayden Surface was credited with the assist.
Carter Nipper, yet another senior, sent a header into the back of the net off an assist from Morgan for the next goal. Graham secured a 3-0 halftime lead on Morgan’s next goal, taking a second assist from Surface.
“We said we wanted a fast start. and they responded,” said Graham head coach George Aiello.
“We scored a few quick ones and that sort of helped us get the win,” Morgan said.
Union forward Brayden Wharton narrowed the gap to 3-1 when he faced Graham goalkeeper Jamin Ni one-on-one and jabbed the ball into the net. Less than a minute later, an almost identical re-run took place, but this time Na kicked Wharton’s shot safely away from the goal area.
Nipper picked up his second goal of the night on another header, and Morgan got the assist, with 14:47 left on the clock to wrap up Graham’s scoring. Union’s Rayshawn Anderson issued the final goal about 10 minutes later.
Nipper said, “I thought our offense and midfield played well today. We passed the ball well, especially in the first half. Our defense stepped up great.”
He said that Morgan is “a fantastic player. I can always count on him to send the ball to the right place. So I’m happy to be there to finish.”
Graham freshman Blake Graham was particularly impressive, using his speed and desire to rule the right side of the field for the G-Men.
Ni said this is his first year playing the goalkeeper position, and he found out on Wednesday morning that he would get the start, when he was told that usual goalkeeper Nic Knowles was sick.
He said his first thought was, “Next man up. I had big shoes to fill, and I gave it my all.”
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Ni said of his first start in goal, “but the coaches had their confidence in me, and the team had their confidence in me. I know I let in two goals — it’s my fault — but it’s a learning process for me.”
Aiello said, “Jamin stepped in and did a great job. We’re real proud of the performance he gave us tonight.”
“I thought they all played really well today,” Aiello said.
“I thought the first half was much better than our second half, but that’s OK.”
Graham finished with 14 shots on goal compared to four for Union. The G-Men took eight corner kicks and the Bears had two.
Aiello said that Union High fields “a solid, athletic team, and they’re going to cause havoc.”
Union head coach Bryan Wharton said, “We were a little flat, coming out. But the size of this field, we have to get used to, because we play on a smaller-type field.
“But they (the G-Men) are good. I mean, they’re just good. They kind of hassled our heels a little bit, and we couldn’t really get on their side (of the field) a whole lot.”
“We played much better the second half, had a lot better chances,” Wharton said.
He noted, with his challenging out-of-district schedule, the Bears are 4-7 overall, compared to 4-3 in their conference.
“This is good for us,” he said, referring to the fact that Graham made it to the state championship game last year.
Graham will put its 4-0 Southwest District record on the line on Friday evening, playing at Virginia High in Bristol.
“We’ll be well prepared for Friday, and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Nipper said.
“They’re a good team.”
Girls Game
Bears 7, Graham 1
An old saying goes, “Sometimes you get the Bear, and sometimes the Bear gets you.” That was the story on Wednesday for the Graham G-Girls, as the Bears took a 7-1 win to begin the doubleheader.
It was the first loss of the season for Graham (4-1-1), which had defeated Marion 7-4 at the East River complex on Tuesday night. The G-Girls seemed a bit sluggish at times during their second game in two days, and Union took full advantage.
The Bears’ Peyton Davis scored the first goal in the third minute of action. Graham tied the match six minutes later when Hannah White sent a corner kick to Emmy Spaulding for a 22-yard scoring strike.
Union (8-2) went on to get two goals from Isabella Blagg and Emma Hemphill, and one by Shay Henderson. The final goal was an own-goal that bounced into the net off a Graham defender.
Graham had beaten the Bears 4-3 earlier this season.
Union head coach James Hemphill said, “This was sort of our redemption game.”
The G-Girls are back in action in Bristol at 5 p.m. Friday, taking on Virginia High’s Bearcats.
Graham assistant coach Lee Brown said, “We want to make sure we regroup and we’re ready to play.”
Looking to the latter part of the season, he said, “We should be right in it at the end. … If we go to the region, we could certainly face them (Union) again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.