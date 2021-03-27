TAZEWELL, Va. — The Graham G-Men fought a rain delay, a 10-0 halftime hole, and a touchdown deficit in overtime to defeat the Tazewell Bulldogs 20-19 on Saturday evening in a matchup of Southwest District football powers.
Justin Fritz scored his third touchdown of the game to give Graham (5-0) the lead in the first overtime series, and Benjamin Morgan added a crucial point-after kick.
Tazewell (3-2) got its opportunity on the alternating overtime possession when quarterback Gavin Nunley connected with wideout Josiah Jordan for an 11-yard touchdown.
Nunley burrowed up the middle to attempt the two-point conversion and the win, but was stopped inches short of the goal-line stripe by Graham linebackers Brayden Meadows and Sean Hughes, soon joined by a host of G-Men defenders.
The body language on the field told the story at the final whistle. Graham players threw their hands up in the air and leaped joyously while shoulders drooped along the Tazewell front.
“It was a real good game,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer. “Probably not our best performance, but it was a gutty win by a young team, so you’ve got to accept that and get better next week.”
Tazewell head coach J’me Harris said the Bulldogs “took their shot” to get the win, but came up short.
Harris said, “It was two good football teams — a little sloppy at times, maybe, but … they played their hearts out, and at the end of the day, maybe three or four inches (made the difference).”
The game kicked off four hours later than originally scheduled due to lightning and heavy rain in the early afternoon at the game site. Graham boarded its bus and drove back to Bluefield to wait out the delay.
Rain held off for most of the contest, which was also homecoming night at Bulldog Stadium.
Tanner Wimmer of Tazewell grabbed the game’s first interception, returning the ball 25 yards early in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs needed just three plays to put the initial points on the scoreboard.
Gavin Nunley hooked up with Cassius Harris on a crossing route for 70 yards to create first and goal at the Graham 3. Chancellor Harris plunged two yards for the only touchdown of the first half. Wimmer tacked on the extra point.
Chancellor Harris recovered a Graham fumble near midfield with 5:31 left in the first half. With the help of a personal-foul penalty on the G-Men, Tazewell got in position for a 34-yard field goal by Wimmer and took a 10-0 advantage at halftime.
Palmer said, “They got both of their (scores) off turnovers … but, the kids stuck with it, (and) kept fighting. We were lucky to get the win tonight.”
The Bulldogs went nowhere on their first series after halftime, and Graham’s Ethan Church blocked a punt try, giving the G-Men the ball on the Tazewell 13.
On the next snap, Fritz found his blockers had cleared a wide swath of open field on the right side of the line and he dashed to the goal line. Josiah Jordan blocked the extra point try and the deficit stood at four points.
Braden Watkins soon picked off a Tazewell pass and set up another short field for the Graham offense. Fritz carried the ball on a counter play for a 5-yard touchdown and Wimmer’s extra point put the visitors ahead 13-10.
“We had to figure out who we were in the second half,” Fritz said.
“I’ve got to give a shout-out to all my blockers,” he added. “It wasn’t me, it was them.”
Tazewell then drove 59 yards in 13 plays and Wimmer capped it with a 20-yard field goal to tie things up 13-13.
“Two minutes and 30 seconds there to start the second half is what ended up killing us,” J’me Harris said. “You can’t have a lull like that, and give away everything you worked for the first half.”
“Most of the night, we moved the ball well,” he said.
Fritz racked up 121 rushing yards on 22 attempts. Blevins, who played two seasons for Tazewell before transferring, completed 11 of 25 passes for 112 yards on Saturday.
Nunley was 7 for 13 passing, generating 119 yards. Cassius Harris caught five of those passes for 84 yards.
Tazewell was attempting to pick up its first win against the G-Men since 2014, while Graham escaped suffering its first district loss in four years.
Graham has “an amazing team,” Fritz said. “Man, we’re a family … and (I’m) proud to be here with all my buddies.”
Fritz said, “Defense was a big factor in this game.”
“All glory to God,” he added.
He said about Tazewell, “They really played their hearts out, I’ll give that to them.”
Neither rain, nor lightning, nor gloom of night could stop the talent-laden district rivals from facing off.
“I thought both teams put on a quality show today,” J’me Harris said.
Palmer said the weather delay was “pretty interesting. Guys were getting anxious, and ready to play, but we couldn’t go until it was time to go.”
He discounted the effect of the delay on his team in the early going.
“We both had to wait,” he said. “We both had to deal with it. We just played a good football game tonight and were lucky to get the win.”
Both teams are scheduled for home games on Friday evening. Next up for the G-Men is a visit from Richlands, while the Bulldogs plan to host Virginia High.
The top two teams from the Southwest District will advance to a regional playoff.
“If we win, we lock it up next week,” Palmer said. “We’ve got to try to close that out.”
Tazewell still has hope. If Richlands defeats Graham and the Bulldogs win next week, it would produce a three-way tie in district records, and the tiebreaker scenarios appeared to be unknown on Saturday.
At Witten Field / Bulldog Stadium
Graham 20, Tazewell 19 (OT)
Graham ………. 0 0 13 0 7 — 20
Tazewell ……… 0 10 3 0 6 — 19
Second Quarter
Taz — Chancellor Harris 2 run (Tanner Wimmer kick), 7:20
Taz — Wimmer 34 FG, 1:52
Third Quarter
Gra — Justin Fritz 13 run (kick blocked), 10:34
Gra — Fritz 5 run (Benjamin Morgan kick), 9:50
Taz — Wimmer 20 FG, 3:40
Overtime
Gra — Fritz 2 run (Morgan kick)
Taz — Josiah Jordan 11 pass from Gavin Nunley (run failed)
————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Gra, Justin Fritz 22-121, Jamir Blevins 10-70, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 2-7, Sean Hughes 3-7, Team 1-(—19). Taz, Gavin Nunley 22-63, Chancellor Harris 17-45, Josiah Jordan 1-11, Team 1-(—5).
PASSING — Gra, Blevins 11-25-112-0-2. Taz, Nunley 7-13-119-1-1.
RECEIVING — Gra, David Brown 3-23, Braden Watkins 3-44, Turner-Bradshaw 2-8, Zach Dales 2-17, Hughes 1-20. Taz, Cassius Harris 5-84, Jordan 2-35.
————
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: Gra 13, Taz 9. Total yards: Gra 298, Taz 233. Rushes-yds.: Gra 38-186, Taz 41-114. Passes completed-attempts-intc.: Gra 11-25-2, Taz 7-13-1. Passing yards: Gra 112, Taz 119. Fumbles-lost: Gra 1-1, Taz 1-1.
