SALEM, Va. — Three local high school cross country teams participated on the Knights Crossing Invitational Saturday.
Graham, Tazewell and PikeView were three of the 86 teams competing at the third largest meet in the state of Virginia.
The small school race saw G-Girls finish tenth out of 31 teams with Katie Benson leading the way. She finished 23rd with a season best of 23 minutes and Emma Seay came in 48 with a personal best 24:30.
Julia Day, 69th, Elise Clary, 70th, Lauren Pearce, 99th, and Rachel White, 108th, rounded out the G-Girls running.
The G-Men saw Daniel Pearce place 90th with a season best 20:11 and Bryce Haves set a personal best of 23:12.
In the large school girls race PikeView’s Erin O’Sullivan came in 41st with a time of 20:30. She was followed by teammates Jillian Hager (194th, 23:58), Katherine Webb (259th, 25:29), Autumn Richardson (262nd, 25:33), Taylor Mooney (273rd, 25:46) and Catherine Stress (290th, 26:28).
Leading the Tazewell girls was Margaret Anne Riddlehuber in 126th with a time of 22:24. Bulldogs following her were Josie Whitt (241st, 25:04), Shianne Waters (246th, 25:10), Adyn Daniels (277th, 26:03), Lauren Keene (292nd, 26:33) and Alivia Nolley (317th, 28:56).
The Bulldogs boys were led by Nick Taylor with a time of 20:36 for 298th place and Ian Rhudy in 305th with a 20:44 5K run. Joining them were Jacob Dowell (320th, 21:07), Matt Blankenship (330th, 21:25), Joseph Woods (356th, 22:10), Jackson Duty (365th, 22:32) and Kaleb Waters (390th, 28:48).
Braden Ward sneaked in the top 100 with a time of 18:01 good for 96th. The Panther boys joining him were Logan Keaton (121st, 18:19), Gage Damewood (149th, 18:29), Joshua Baldwin (234th, 19:28), Caleb Blankenship (259th, 19:46), Jackson Ball (339th, 21:43), Jacob Coy (348th, 21:52), Tyler Toney (350th, 21:54) and Logan Ramsey (361st, 22:16)
BOYS SOCCER
Princeton 1, Jefferson 0: A defensive battle saw Princeton come out on top over Jefferson with their second win of the season.
The lone goal was scored by Peyton Brown unassisted. Ashton Burgess collected his second shutout in goal by making 11 saves against the Cougars.
Princeton heads on the road to take on Riverside Tuesday before hosting a sectional game against Greenbrier East Thursday.
Middle School
Mercer Christian Academy 5, Teays Valley Christian 2: The undefeated season continues for Mercer Christian as they picked up their fifth straight win Saturday.
MJ Patton continued a scoring tear with two goals. Patton added one assist. Toby Bailey had two goals as well along with an assist.
The fifth goal was scored by TG Bailey. Single assists were had by Micah Maurer and Eli Patton for MCA.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
