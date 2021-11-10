Graham High School’s football team has the most enviable post-season set-up of any high school football team in Four Seasons Country.
The G-Men, who open the VHSL Class 2 playoffs with Lee High at Mitchell Stadium on Friday night, stand to play at home as long as they keep winning — with the exception of the state championship game.
The remainder of the area teams who’ve made the post season can probably expect a road trip or two — as long as they keep winning.
Making it’s first appearance in the Class 1 playoffs since dropping down from Class 2 this fall, Giles — in the best-case scenario — could play at least two playoff games at Steve Ragsdale Field before likley having to travel.
Mount View opens WVSSAC Class A playoffs at Vic Nytrom Stadium in Welch, taking on Sherman. But if the highly-rated Golden Knights win and advance, they could find themselves on the road if Ritchie County wins its first round game.
James Monroe — which returns to the playoffs after a three-year absence — will be at home for Friday’s Class A opening round game with Trinity Christian. If they win, the Mavericks are also likely to be on the week for the second round.
Richlands’ season-ending victory over Virginia High put the Blue Tornado back in Ernie Hicks Stadium for a rematch with Ridgeview. If the Blue Tornado prevails in the Friday rematch with its regular season opponent, they can probably expect to load up the bus next week.
Narrows will begin the Class 1 playoffs on the road but will face a familar opponent, traveling to Buena Vista, Va. Friday to face Pioneer District rival Parry McCluer. Tazewell will also travel in its first-round Class 2 playoff appearance, traveling to Norton, Va. to face Central-Wise on Friday.
Both Bluefield and Princeton will not only travel to face first-round opponents — both Mercer County teams will play on Saturday.
The Beavers will travel to Point Pleasant to face the Big Blacks in a 1:30 p.m. Class AA clash. Princeton will travel to Huntington to face Spring Valley in a 1:30 p.m. Class AAA first round kickoff.
