BLUEFIELD, Va. — Eight Graham High School wrestlers collected victories in their respective weight classes during a Southwest District match with Virginia High at Graham High School, on Wednesday night.
Defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Justin Fritz, a senior remains unbeaten at 182, improving to 3-0.
Other unbeaten Graham wrestlers include freshman Micah Ferguson (106) and junior Zach Blevins (195), both of whom are 3-0. Heavyweight Carter Lloyd, a freshman, remains unbeaten at 2-0.
Other Wednesday night winners for the G-Men (2-1) included previous state qualifier Jacob Dolin (132, 1-2), freshman Tristan Hass (138, 1-2), freshman Myles Raley (1-2), and sophomore Cody Dolin (1-2).
Graham will face Tazewell and Richlands in the Tazewell County Tri at Graham High School tonight. Wrestling begins at 6 p.m.
