BLUEFIELD, Va. — On Sunday in Humble, Texas, 31-year old Blacksburg, Va. golf pro Lanto Griffin achieved a lifelong dream when he collected his first PGA Tour victory at the Houston Open. Griffin is an alumnus of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour, which originated in 1999 at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Va.
On Monday in Radford, Va., a younger group of ambitious golfers with BRJGT connections chased a dream of their own. The Graham golf team finished third in the VHSL Class 2 state golf championships held at Virginia Techs’ Pete Dye River Course. As with Griffin, the dream is far from over.
Last year Graham didn’t make it past the Southwest District tournament. This year they were the SWD champs, finished second in Region 2D behind Virginia High and were the third-best Class 2 golf team in the state with a score of 335. Not shabby.
“I thought we were going to do a little better, but we didn’t make any putts,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker, who is in his first season back at the reins of the G-Man golf program since a three-year stint that ended 20 years prior.
Benjamin White led the G-Men with a 79, tying for sixth with Tazewell’s Trey Sparks, who also garnered VHSL all-state status. Brayden Surface shot an 82 — coincidentally tying at 11th with Tazewell’s Bryce Sparks. Graham’s Alex Ramsey shot an 85 to tie at 17th with Union’s Luke Needham. Alexander White completed the G-Men team score, firing an 89 to tie at 25th with Fort Chiswell’s Sam VanDyne.
As a squad, the G-Men golfers finished 10 strokes behind team state champ Radford. Virginia High finished second at 334. Trevor Price, who finished fourth individually with a 3-over-par 75, was Radford’s highest individual finisher. Jon Woods (T8, 80), Jack Davis (T11, 82) and Nick Brown (T23, 88) also contributed Bobcats individual rounds for record.
Glenvar’s Avery Alexander, Staunton’s Mason Wyatt and King Williams’ Taylor Hubbard finished knotted up at the top of the leaderboard after 18, each with an even-par 72. Hubbard collected the medal on the first playoff hole.
The top three individual finishers had some elbow room to themselves. Team-wise, Radford ended up with a good deal more breathing space than seems rational. The Bobcats’ top two golfers turned in the lowest rounds of their careers. The home course advantage enjoyed by the Bobcats on Monday was by no unusual in VHSL state golf tournament history. Maybe that needs to change, Baker suggested.
“Union won it last year at (Lonesome Pine Country Club). I don’t know ... I think the Virginia High School League needs to look at that. It’s the only sport where that’s such a big advantage for anybody. It doesn’t matter who, single-A, double-A, at any level familiarity with the course is a big advantage,” said Baker, who is also Graham’s boys head basketball coach. “In tennis it doesn’t really matter. In basketball, doesn’t really matter. Football — it doesn’t matter. But golf is a different sport.”
Griffin’s big moment at the Houston Open — which saw him drain a 35-foot birdie putt on Hole 16 that held up for a 1-stroke victory over Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington with a 3-under-par 69 — is a heartwarming one for Baker and many of the old hands at the Fincastle course and anyone associated with the BRJGT. Griffin was a golfing prodigy in a non-golfing family who got his starter set at age eight, lost his father at age 12 and was taken under the wing of a generous local pro — Steve Prater, who was then at Blacksburg Country Club. What’s not to love about this story arc?
Last year Griffin was playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. Next year he’ll be in the Masters and the PGA Championship with a two-year exemption in his back pocket.
“I remember (Griffin) on the Blue Ridge Tour when I was just kind of helping Rob Jones and Linda Taylor. I don’t know him, I just remember him,” Baker said. “He just picked it up easy, and he ran with it.”
Baker believe that Griffin’s storybook success — which nevetheless belies many years of hard work — will inspire the region’s young golfers much as the ascensions the area’s other elite athletes have inspired generations of young competitors.
“It’s like the kids we’ve had ... like Billy Wagner going through Tazewell Little League and going on to the majors. Or it’s like Ahmad Bradshaw growing up around here and going on to play in the NFL. With (Griffin), kids get to see that local kids can make it to the highest level in their sport,” Baker said.
“Some of the kids were talking about him at Radford. Some of the parents were talking about how they remembered him playing on the Blue Ridge Tour. I think this will inspire a whole lot of kids.”
As for Graham’s golf future, the G-Men are certain to begin the 2020 season with elevated ambitions. Benjamin and Alexander White twins will both graduate, as will fellow senior Jacob Workman. But Alex Ramsey should return for his senior season leading a strong group of sophomores.
“(Ramsey) will get a lot better and I think my four sophomores will play a lot on the Blue Ridge Tour and get in more tournament play and I think we’ll be contending again next year. I think we’ll be pretty good next year,” Baker said.
Baker believes the future of Graham golf is bright. The school’s overall sports culture is a winning one. And while Lanto Griffins are few and far between, the local conditions for discovering young golfers with hidden gifts may be significantly improving.
“I worried because I had no freshmen come out. But I think with the town taking over Fincastle, it may give us a little more access there and get more high school kids involved, maybe even middle school kids involved, to show them that you don’t have to have a lot of money to play golf ... that’s it’s still affordable for most kids,” Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.