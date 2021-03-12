POUNDING MILL, Va. — The Graham Golf team shot a nine-hole team score of 161 at Tazewell Country Club on Wednesday, good enough to won the opening Southwest District match of the season with a 9-hole score of 161, eclipsing Virginia High in the first Southwest District golf match of Virginia’s spring season.
The Bearcats came in second with a 172.
Alex Ramsey shot a 38, ending up in a 3-way tie at first with Caleigh Street of Richlands and Tyler Sayers of Marion. Sayers collected the medal after winning a two-hole playoff.
Abby Peterson carded a 40 for the G-Golfers. Ben Morgan turned in a 41 and Brayden Surface shot a 42.
This year’s SWD District tournament and Region 2D tournament will both be held at Fincastle this season, on April 6 and April 13, respectively.
This spring’s state tournament, which will have a more restricted field than usual for safety reasons, will be held following the regionals on Virginia Tech’s home course, the River Course in Radford, Va.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montcalm 37,
James Monroe 32
MONTCALM — Kaileigh Hodges scored nine points and hauled in 14 rebounds as the Montcalm girls basketball team rolled to a 37-32 victory over visiting James Monroe on Thursday night.
The game marked Montcalm assistant coach Tara Havens’ first game back since the sudden death of her father, Montcalm Principal Craig Havens, on Monday.
Makenzie Crews and Summer Williams scored eight points apiece for the Lady Generals (3-1). Megan Lester had seven points. Crews also had 10 rebounds, four steals and five assists. Olivia Alexander grabbed six boards.
Haley Hunnicutt led the Lady Mavericks with 17 points. Lilly Jackson chipped in nine points.
Montcalm plays at Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MCA 54, River View
PRINCETON — Sam Boothe and Cruz Testerman scored 16 points apiece and Mercer Christian Academy shut down visiting River View in non-conference action.
Steven Belcher and Shaye Bashan chipped in 10 points apiece for the Cavaliers (3-2).
Daniel Dobbs scored 12 points to pace the Raiders (1-1)
MCA plays at Montcalm today at 7:30 p.m.
Middle School
Girls Basketball
Bluefield 41, Glenwood 24: Jayla Harris scored 18 to pace the Buccaneers. Melania Hayes added 10 points for Bluefield. A. Sarver scored 12 for Glenwood. L. Burner added eight points.
Bluefield plays Princeton at home on Tuesday night.
River View 56, Greater Beckley Christian 30
PROSPERITY — Chloe Mitchem had 14 points, with four rebounds, five steals and five assists and the Lady Raiders rolled to a road win over the Crusaders.
Haylie Payne added 11 points, five rebounds and five steals and two blocks for River View (2-0). Krista Lester added 10 and Sharon Calhoun had eight points, 11 rebounds.
Emma Moss scored 18 points to pace GBC.
River View plays at Liberty-Raleigh tonight at 6 p.m.
Middle School Boys
Bluefield 48, Glenwood 33: Josiah Campbell scored 19 points for Bluefield. Jack Hurt added 10 points and Jace Smith chipped in eight. Bradley Mossor and Nick Bailey scored nine to lead the Wildcats. Chance Watkins scored eight. Glenwood plays at Princeton Middle School Friday night.
PikeView 46, Princeton 21: Drew Damewood scored 19 points to pace PikeView. Enoch Gonderman and Braedy Johnston scored seven points apiece. Keontay Wilborn scored five to pace Princeton.
Middle School JV
Pike View 40, Princeton 28: Ryan Robinette scored 20 for PikeView with Elijah Hall added six. Kaden Davis scored seven to lead Princeton.
Princeton plays at Eastern Greenbrier on Monday.
