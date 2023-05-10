EAST RIVER — The unbeaten Graham girls soccer team is now the regular season district champion Graham girls soccer team.
Sophomore Ella Dales scored five of six goals for the G-Girls, the defense locked down and Graham claimed the Southwest District championship with Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Virginia High at East River Soccer Complex.
Reagyn Ramsay added a goal for the G-Girls (12-0, 7-0 SWD) while Cadence Owen distributed two assists, Arloha Rifkin had an assist and Ramsay also had an assist.
After having spent some time in the shadow of the boys program, the Graham girls are fielding their strongest and deepest squad in several seasons.
On the boys side of the ledger, Virginia High likely sealed the SWD regular season crown for itself in a 3-2 victory over the G-Men.
Dennis Thomas and Blake Graham each scored a goal for the G-Men, who are 3-3-1 in district play with Tazewell remaining on the SWD slate.
Both teams wrap up regular season play in a SWD doubleheader at next-door rival Tazewell on Thursday.
The girls varsity match is set to begin at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.