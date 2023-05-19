EAST RIVER — The Graham girls soccer team continued its unbeaten roll at East River Soccer Complex on Thursday night as Ella Dales scored three goals and the G-Girls defeated Virginia High 6-0- in the Southwest District girls soccer tournament semifinals.
Dales added an assist for Graham (14-0), which will play Richlands in Saturday’s 7 p.m. tournament championship match.
Recent Bluefield State University women’s soccer signee Arloha Rifkin added a goal for Graham, as did teammates Emmy Spaulding and Sophie Scarberry.
Goalkeeper Nathaly Du and her defensive crew members collected another clean sheet for the G-Girls. Anna White and Reagyn Ramsay each distributed an assist.
Richlands opened Thursday semifinal play with a 3-0- win over Tazewell. The Lady Bulldogs will face the Lady Bearcats in Saturday’s 5 p.m. consolation game.
Southwest District Softball
Richlands 2, Marion 1
TAZEWELL — Arin Rife struck out 12 hitters while giving up three walks and led the Richlands softball team to a 2-1 win over Marion in the Thursday’s Southwest District softball tournament at Tazwell.
Rife scattered four hits and allowed one earned run over her seven innings. She allowed the lone run in the second inning and closed out with five consecutive shutout innings.
Rife had a triple and two runs scored for Richlands. Erica Lamie and Linda Stump each had a double. Haleigh Martin had a single and an RBI.
Tazewell 12, Graham 0
TAZEWELL — Carly Compton threw a no-hitter and the Lady Bulldogs defeated Graham 12-0 in the SWD softball tournament semifinal opener.
Tazewell and Richlands will face off in Saturday’s 2 p.m. SWD softball finals at Tazewell High School.
