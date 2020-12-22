BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School girls basketball team appeared to finally start putting everything together late last season. Tonight, G-Girls head coach Jessica Gunter will find out just how much momentum her squad lost due to the intrusion of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class 2 Graham girls open their season on the road, making short trip to Class 1 Narrows for a mutual season opener at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
This year the Lady Wave is coached by Bradley Sutphin, who was most recently head girls basketball coach at Pulaski County for four seasons. Bradley led the Lady Cougars to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament over his last two seasons, including a state finals appearance in 2018-19.
How rapidly the Narrows girls have conformed to Sutphin’s system under COVID-19 pandemic conditions remains to be seen. So does how much of last year’s late gains the G-Girls will have retained during the interim.
Elle Gunter, the head coach’s daughter, is a 5-10 swing player who’s been injured for most of the season. Her return in the late season provided a noticeable boost. She led the team in scoring as soon as she rejoined the team.
“We beat Tazewell at home ... We played Richlands our last home game of the [regular] season and lost on a free throw by Lauren Earls,” Gunter said.
“We were up on Richlands in the first round of the tournament by 14 or 17 at the half but ended up losing due to foul trouble.”
In spite of losing key players Julia Day, Amylion Dixon and Shayla Short to graduation, Gunter was really looking forward to summer ball to see what the new chemistry was going to be like. Then the pandemic pretty much swept that away. Elle Gunter was the only returning player who got to play any full-contact basketball in the offseason.
“We did Zoom calls and individual workouts virtually during the summer. We only started doing open gyms after August and those have been kind of few and far between in-between quarantines,” said Gunter, whose squad also lost some of its fall reboot workout time due to contact tracing.
“I knew I was going to have a rebuilding year anyway, but losing the opportunity to play in the spring, I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like,” Gunter said.
The G-Girls have additional height to go with Elle Gunter. Post Sidney Lester (5-10) and 2-guard Mallory Brown (5-8) saw significant minutes last year as freshmen and should see a lot of time on the floor this season. Junior Kassidy Austin (5-9) is a combo player who missed the end of the season with knee injury but who should be a solid contributor this year. Emily Hampton (5-10) had limited minutes as a sophomore. She has a respectable mid-range shot and should be utilized more this year.
“It’s nice to have some height,” Gunter said.
Other players include junior guard Stella Gunter (no relation to Elle); Savannah Howery (5-4), a guard who shot pretty well behind the arc last year; and lone senior Kelsey Wheeler.
“It’s going to be an interesting season. My position with the girls is that we’re not trying to overthink it. We’re just trying to go at it one day at a time and see what it gives us,” Gunter said. “We may be in a great position or we may be hurting. I’m just not sure which, one it is, yet.”
