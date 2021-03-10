Graham Cross Country...

Graham Cross Country

BRISTOL, Va. — The Graham girls cross country team handily won the Sugar Hollow Invitational meet at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. on Tuesday, edging Lebanon 19-36 to collect the girls’ team title.

Katie Benson ran a 19:44 on the 3-mile course, winning the girls individual title by a margin of almost five minutes. It was not a course record, but it was a Graham school record for girls cross country.

Also placing for Graham was Lauren Pearce, who came in seventh with a 27:10. On her heels in eighth place was Lydia Hill, who clocked a 27:21.

Other G-Girls finishers included: Rebecca Smith (10th, 28:59) and Rachel White (11th, 29:16)

Richlands girls came in sixth as a team.  Carrie Humprey came in sixth overall (27:02) and Emily Whited finished ninth (28:17), and Morgan Dales (16th, 36:13).

For the boys, Carter Nipper finished sixth (20:14). Michael Guzy finished 11th (22:16) and Bryce Havens came in 16th (23:25), Noah Lester came in 29th (32:56).

Graham Middle School’s Olivia Penland won the girls middle school event with a 17:05. Jacob Toney came in second in the boys middle school race with 12:17.6. Mason Herrington from Virginia High beat him by a tenth of a second in the 1.8 mile race.

Graham boys and girls tentatively run next at Hungry Mother Park in Marion on March 17th.

 

