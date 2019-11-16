SALEM, Va. — With the top cross country runners in Virginia converging on Green Hill Park Saturday and a course record being broken Graham’s Katie Benson led the local runners competing in the VHSL Cross Country State Championship.
Benson finished in 17th in the Class 2 girls race that was won in a course record time by Kelsey Harrington of Virginia High.
The Graham girls placed 11th as a team with Julia Day finishing in 67th and Kara Murphy 14 seconds behind in 70th. Radford won the team title with Glenvar and Madison County rounding out the top three.
Elisa Clary ran to 78th-place with Lauren Pearce in 91st and Emma Seay right behind her by 10 seconds. The G-Girls were rounded out by Rachel White placing 98th.
Competing as an individual Graham’s Daniel Pearce placed 70th in the boys race and the Tazewell boys team finished 12th.
The Bulldogs were led by Jacob Dowell who finished 80th and Jackson Duty was five spots behind him. Tazewell runners finished in three consecutive places with Joesph Woods in 89th, Nick Taylor in 90th and Ian Rhudy in 91st all separated by three seconds.
Nick Blankenship placed 96 and Kaleb Waters 104th to round out Tazewell as Union won the boys state championship.
