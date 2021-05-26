MARION, Va. — Two Graham girls soccer players accomplished hat tricks as the G-Girls ran off with an 8-1 Southwest District victory at Oak Point Elementary School field, at Marion.
Mallory Brown, a sophomore, scored a goal off an Rebecca Smith assist and a second off a Macy McBride assist in the first half, adding her third goal off a Kassidy Austin in the second half.
McBride, a senior, scored all three goals in the first half. All three were unassisted.
Reagan Ramsey initiated scoring in the first half off McBride cross. Hannah Fritz scored Graham’s last goal of the game on an unassisted shot inside the box after Hannah White’s direct kick deflected off right post.
Graham had 23 shots on goal to Marion’s two. The very first one, by the Scarlet Hurricane’s Izzy Melvin assisted by Kianna Jones, slipped past Peyton Terry in the first half. Terry had a save in goal for the G-Girls.
It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Marion was in COVID quarantine for the first half of the season and was unable to play Graham at East River at the beginning of May. It is unclear of that match will be made up before post-season play begins.
The G-Girls travel to Virginia High on Friday for the first game of a SWD boys and girls soccer doubleheader.
Boys Soccer
Graham 3, Marion 1
MARION, Va. — Ben Morgan scored two unassisted goals and the G-Men remained unbeaten after taking on the Scarlet Hurricane at Oak Point Elementary School field in a Southwest District class.
“They took us to overtime the last time we played them,” said G-Men head coach George Aiello, whose team is 7-0.
Graham was down 1-0 when Ethan Aiello equalized the match with his unassisted 20-yard goal with 18 minutes remaining in the first half. Morgan gave the G-Men the go-ahead with his goal the six minutes before the half.
Titus Hannula initiated scoring for the Scarlet Hurricane on a penalty kick five minutes into the match.
Graham led 2-1 at intermission, picking up the cushion on Ben Morgan’s last goal with 14 minutes remaining in the second half.
The G-Men had seven shots on goal to Marion’s five. Nic Knowles had four saves in goal for Graham.
Graham travels to Virginia High for their second meeting of the season with the Bearcats.
