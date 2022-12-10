SALEM, Va. — The Graham High School football team defeated Woodstock Central 34-7 at Salem Stadium on Saturday, giving the G-Men the VHSL Class 2 state championship.
Graham wrapped up a perfect 15-0 unbeaten record with the win. Saturday's win marked the second state football title under head coach Tony Palmer, who last led his team to the state championship in 2018.
Running back Ty'drez Clements sealed the win with a 48-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, giving the G-Men a 27-7 advantage. The G-Men led 21-7 at the half and the third period was a mutually scoreless stalemate.
The Falcons (12-3) blocked the point-after-touchdown kick attempt, but before Central could regroup, the G-Man defense quashed their next possession on a turnover forced by defensive end Connor Roberts.
Graham's offense did not waste the opportunity to go for the throat, with Brayden Meadows leading the G-Men on his self-capped scoring drive with five minutes remaining to play.
Graham dominated the conversation offensively and defensively until the final possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.