The Graham G-Men winning the Class 2 state football championship was a fitting capstone to mark the end of the first year of local high school sports to feel vaguely normal from beginning to end since COVID blindsided us all in spring of 2020.
On the way, the G-Men posted a precedent breaking 15-0 record, sweeping top post season honors, with running back Ty’Drez Clements earning Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year, two-way tough guy Connor Roberts earning Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year and head coach Tony Palmer earning Class 2 Coach of the Year. The state title was the fifth overall for the Graham program and the second under Palmer.
Palmer, himself a Graham state championship player alumnus, finds himself in rare company, having coached the G-Men to two state titles and a state runner up finish (2021). This alone should make him a candidate for eventual enshrinement in the VHSL Hall of Fame. The G-Men probably have enough talent coming back in 2023 — including Clements — to make another run next season.
On the other end of the 2022 school year, the James Monroe boys head basketball coach led Matt Sauvage led the Mavs to the WVSSAC Class A state basketball championship. The Mavericks sealed their 28-0 unbeaten season in a 72-47 state championship game victory over Greater Beckley Christian. Eli Allen, who dished out a single game tournament record 12 assists to go with his 20 points and four steals, was ultimately named Class A Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Coming around full circle to this fall: many of those state basketball championship veterans — including Allen, who was convinced to come out for football after some initial hesitation — took James Monroe on a stunning unbeaten run to Wheeling Island Stadium. Led by veteran head football coach John Mustain — who came out of retirement last season — the Mavericks just kept on winning, eventually attaining the top spot in the WVSSAC Class A rankings. The dream end ended in a 52-20 loss to Williamstown in the Class A state championship game. James Monroe’s 13-1 football season remains a remarkable companion piece to what occurred last spring.
The State Basketball Championships at Charleston Coliseum proved the locus of several of the year’s biggest local high school sports stories of 2022.
Head coach Buster Large led the Bluefield boys basketball team to a Class AA state tournament showdown with Poca, where Isaac McKneely led the Dots to a 65-48 win over the Beavers in the title game. Led by head coach Tracy Raban, the PikeView girls basketball team posted a 17-8 season that ended in a 58-39 loss to Fairmont Senior in the Class AAA state semifinals in Charleston. Under the tutelage of head basketball coach Gehrig Justice, the River View girls basketball team finished 16-9 overall in a state tournament run that ended in a 74-43 loss to Cameron in the Class A quarterfinals.
Some other great local high school sports narratives from 2022 include:
— Four winless games into the 2022 football season, Bluefield High School lost star running back Amir Hairston to a season-ending injury. Two games later, Bluefield appeared to have entirely lost its way in an embarrasing and controversial 44-16 loss at Independence that ended with flaring tempers and Bluefield head coach Fred Simon pulling his players. In a shocking turnaround, the Beavers won their next four games — led by the likes of Caleb Fuller and RJ Hairston on both sides of the football — and earned a playoff rematch with Indy that ended the Pats way, albeit much more civilly. It may not have seemed like much to Beaver Nationals who have been spoiled by past glories. But it served to remind us all that Bluefield still has great kids — and terrific coaches.
— Princeton football continued enjoy statewide notoriety in Class AAA football under head coach Chris Pedigo while senior quarterback Grant Cochran continued to consolidate his status as the most prolific passing quarterback in Tigers program history. During the course of the season Princeton achieved Top 5 ranking in the WVSSAC Weekly Ratings. Shortly following the Tigers’ 31-28 loss to George Washington in first round of the Class AAA playoffs, Pedigo resigned as head coach in order to spend more time with his family.
— The Bluefield High School boys track and field squad finished third overall in the 2022 WVSSAC Class AA state track and field meet in Charleston. Jacorian Green won the 200 dash with a 22.49 and teammate Amir Hairston finished third (23.33). Green also finishes second in the 100m (11.54) with Hairston taking third (11.57) while Hairston, Green, Gaige Sisk and Carter King won the 4x200 relay (1:30.47).
— Bluefield head baseball coach Jimmy Redmond led the Beavers on another great season that ended in a another exciting regional series showdown. Shady Spring took the weather-postponed series opener at Bowen Field 11-5. Kerry Collins’ two home runs for six RBIs gave Bluefield the 10-7 win in Game Two at Shady to force a third game. The Tigers prevailed 6-5 at Bowen Field to sew up the regional crown. The Beavers finished 20-8 overall — one win away from making the Class AA state baseball tournament. Collins was a WVSWA Class AA All-State first team selection.
There was progress made in Mercer County high school baseball elsewhere. Princeton Senior High School’s baseball team got four solid innings from starting pitcher Dustin Brewster — solid enough for the No. 4 Tigers to upend top-seeded Oak Hill 6-3 in Tuesday’s opening round of the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament at Oak Hill. The victory marked the Tigers first postseason victory under baseball coach Austin Southcott.
— The second season of the post-rookie league Appalachian League was held during the summer months, with the Bluefield Ridge Runners returning to Bowen Field at Peters Park and the Princeton WhistlePigs returning to Hunnicutt Field. While the level of play was still not as consistent night-to-night as professional baseball, the professionalism of Mercer County’s veteran baseball organizations continued to make the most of the new set up and there is no reason not to expect further improvements in 2023. In a side note, the West Virginia Miners, a Prospect League team, will apparently not return to Beckley this summer.
— The PikeView volleyball team had a strong season, finishing 18-2-4 after losing to Region 3, Section 1 champion Shady spring. The Lady Panthers were led by Hannah Harden.
— High school soccer enjoyed enough success locally to generate notable seasons in both the spring and fall. Graham’s 2022 spring soccer season under the VHSL banner was the most noteworthy. The G-Men made a 16-0 run to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament before ultimately falling to Radford in the opening round at East River Soccer Complex. On the West Virginia side in the fall, the PikeView boys soccer team finished 12-4-4 after falling to nationally-ranked Charleston Catholic 3-0 in the Class A/AA regionals.
— Montcalm High School Principal Craig Havens, who was a coach of multiple sports over many years prior to becoming principal, died suddenly in the spring. The Generals’ Gymnasium was officially renamed Craig Havens Gymnasium. Girls head basketball coach Cindy Havens retired and handed the reins of the program to her daughter, Tara.During the 2022 football season Havens’ son Adam led the Generals to an 8-2 finish — a program high.
— This fall, Mount View High School boys basketball canceled its 2022-23 season when longtime head coach Gary Brown determined insufficient turnout to safely sustain a full varsity season slate.
