BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham G-Men are the VHSL’s highest-rated Class 2 football team and more than likely to rate a home field advantage in the playoffs as long as they keep winning — up until the Class 2 state championship game.
In the wake of Friday’s 56-7 win at Blacksburg, Graham’s VHSL power rating jumped to 28.00. Radford, which lost its unbeaten status in a 37-34 loss to Glenvar, is rated 26.66.
The G-Men (9-0) wrap up the regular season on Friday with a road trip to Marion (1-8) — which is the lowest rated team in Region 2D.
Radford (8-1) remains the second-rated team in Class 2 with a rating of 26.6. The Bobcats wrap up their regular season slate this week at James River (3-6).
Region 2B juggernaut Strasburg (8-1, 25.778) is the third-highest rated Class 2 team in this week’s rankings and face a challenging season finale at Central Woodstock (8-1, 24.111), which is the third-highest rated team in Region 2B.
Luray (7-2, 25.55556 rating) is the second highest rated Class 2 team in Region 2B and third highest in all of Class 2, hosting Madison County (6-3) on Friday night to wrap up its regular season.
