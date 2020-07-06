BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham head football coach Tony Palmer and his players have relied mainly on texting and phone calls to keep in touch since the global coronavirus pandemic intruded on the G-Men and their usual off-season training routines.
As of Monday evening, Palmer and his players were still required to literally maintain social distance. But at least the team finally got to experience some semblance of togetherness.
The team got together for its first collective workouts of the 2020 off-season since Virginia schools and all school activities were shut down in March by Governor Ralph Northam, meeting on the Graham High School practice field for state-approved conditioning drills.
“I just wanted to get around the kids. They want to play, bad, and this is something you miss when its gone,” said Palmer, who led the G-Men to a Class 2 state football championship in 2018 and coached Graham to the state semifinals last season.
The shutdown took all school facilities — including all indoor and outdoor athletic training spaces and school-owned training equipment — off the table for all Tazewell County athletes who found themselves cast adrift when everything closed.
Palmer doesn’t believe for a second that all of his returning players have been utterly idle during the interim.
Last year’s state semifinal loss to Appomattox was a bitter disappointment that has stoked G-Men resolve to make a state championship game appearance in 2020.
Also, Graham’s returning roster once again contains a number of Division I college prospects who have added incentives to keep their noses to the grindstone — even in solitude.
But under a coaching philosophy like Palmer’s — where collective effort takes precedence over individual accolades — there is no substitute for being there.
“I’m sure they’ve [worked out on their own], we just haven’t been able to be around them. The VHSL prohibited us from making contact with athletes in that respect,” said Palmer.
“I’m sure they’ve done some stuff, but it’s still not the same as having them all together working to achieve a common goal,” he said.
As of this week, all three Tazewell County schools’ athletic programs — including Richlands and Tazewell high schools have reportedly been cleared to begin conditioning programs allowable under Virginia’s Phase II stage of reopening.
Palmer did not anticipate a full contingent of his returning players, since some of them are currently out-of-town. The players that showed up for Monday’s inaugural conditioning session were divided into smaller groups that were each assigned to a different coach, who conducted a specific set of drills according to the previously approved social distancing guidelines. The small groups were then rotated between the spaced-out work stations after each session until all the athletes completed all the exercises around the circuit.
There are no football specific drills included in the workouts: no physical contact between players, nor passing, pitching or catching footballs.
There is currently no official starting date for regular football practice in Virginia and Palmer has not yet received the guidelines that will be followed when Phase III begins in Tazewell County athletics.
“I would like to think that there will be more that we can do. I’m still not sure what that’s going to be. But I hope a lot of the things we’re not able to do now, we’ll be able to do then,” Palmer said.
Palmer cannot speculate as to how high school football game procedures will be modified on account of the coronavirus pandemic. He isn’t even certain if this year’s games are going to happen. But he thinks the return of high school football this fall would be a much-needed respite from the anxiety and uncertainty of the last several months.
If COVID-19 has become a part of everyday life, he said, we all might as well start learning how to live with it.
“I think our community needs it. I think the kids need it. At the end of the day, this stuff’s not going anywhere. We’re going to have to learn how to adjust to it and learn how to live with it and take whatever extra precautions we need take to protect ourselves. It’s not going to just pop up one day and be gone,” he said.
