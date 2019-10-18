BLUEFIELD, Va. — Virginia High (0-6, 0-1) doesn’t look like much of an upset threat to defending state champ Graham (4-2, 2-0). But the G-Men can’t afford to think like that.
“They’ve got some athletic kids. They’re young, but their record doesn’t indicate the talent that they have,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer.
The G-Men are led by quarterback Devin Lester, who has passed for 1,139 yards and 15 TDs, rushing for 625 and 5 TD.
Graham’s Thompson to play for Bluefield College: Graham High School’s Jocilyn Thompson signed to play college softball at Bluefield College during a signing ceremony held at the Graham High School Library earlier this week.
Jocilyn Thompson, a pitcher, is an alumnus of the Bluefield Little League Softball State Championship squad of 2018. As a junior, Thompson was named to the All-Bluefield Daily Telegraph post-season high school softball team.
