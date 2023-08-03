BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School football team began official preseason practice on Monday as the defending VHSL Class 2 state football champions.
The G-Men return seven offensive and seven defensive starters from last year’s 15-0 team. Yet according to head coach Tony Palmer, there has been little or no chatter in the locker room about that achievement. Ambitions to bring another state title home in 2023 are obvious — yet largely unspoken.
Palmer retrieved once-great Graham football from the weeds of mediocrity when he took over in 2015. Since then he has successfully instilled the principle that obtaining state championships aren’t a matter of talk. They result purely from action.
“No, we ain’t talking about that. We’re just thinking about the next one. We know that we’ve been targeted and everybody is coming after us,” said Palmer, who has led the G-Men to two state crowns and a runner up finish plus multiple district and regional championships during his tenure as head coach.
“They’ve been working pretty hard and have got good attitudes. We’re doing pretty good,” said Palmer, whose team has not lost a game at Mitchell Stadium over the span of two years.
Running back Ty’Drez Clements, last year’s Class 2 Player of the Year, returns for his senior season with Graham. In 2022 he rushed for 2,894 yards and 33 touchdowns in spite of having been sidelined for two regular season games. So far, Clements has four NCAA Division I offers on the table, including all three of the military academies (Army, Navy and Air Force) and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, while also garnering interest from James Madison University, Marshall and a growing roster of programs.
Sean Hughes, who got some quality carries last year, also returns to the Graham backfield. He’s already got an offer from Ferrum. Jamel Floyd — who also has pass-catching credentials — and Daniel Jennings also turned some heads at the skill positions last season.
“We’ve got a stable of running backs this fall,” Palmer said.
In addition, Graham has received a fresh influx of talented young players from the programs’ burgeoning feeder system. Some of them are likely make noticeable impressions on the depth chart as the season progresses.
“We have some young guys who’ve showed up [from the eighth grade] who are going to be pretty good football players,” Palmer said. “Heck, we didn’t lose a game last year in eighth grade, JV or varsity. So we’ve got some good players that’ve moved up.”
Neither returning veterans nor varsity newcomers have rested on their laurels during the off-season. Palmer said the most obvious fruit of their collective effort is attributable to their weight room work ethic.
“This is the strongest football team that I’ve ever coached since I’ve been at Graham ... physically stronger than any other team I’ve had. Those guys work hard together. They compete against each other and try to do things to make the team better,” he said.
Defensive lineman Connor Roberts, who was Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year in his senior season, was a monster at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. Graham returns two linemen from last year, but Palmer is certain that the G-Men won’t be lacking solid lineplay this season to accompany the skill personnel.
“They’ve all done well so far. We’ll find out more once we put the pads on. Everybody looks good in T-shirts,” Palmer said.
“We’re just like everyone else at this time. We’re looking at our chemistry. We’ve got a quarterback competition going between a couple of guys we’re looking at right now,” Palmer said. “This is all about continuity and meshing together.”
Graham gets its first shakedown flight in a 1 p.m. scrimmage at Greenbrier East on Aug. 12. The G-Men will face WVSSAC Class A state runner up James Monroe in a 7 p.m. benefit game at Mitchell Stadium on Friday, Aug. 18.
The G-Men will kick off the 2023 season for keeps on Friday, Aug. 25, taking on state line rival Bluefield in the annual Graham-Beaver game at Mitchell Stadium. This year, the G-Men will be the visitors.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
