BLUEFIELD, Va. — Last season, the Graham High School football team proved that it fields one of the elite programs in the state of Virginia.
The challenge the G-Men face heading into the 2019 season isn’t how they’ll manage to live up to everyone else’s expectations. Their primary task is living up to their own.
The quest for a second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state title began with the single step of 58 kids going onto the field beside Graham High School for the first full-squad practice, on Monday.
“Of course we want to go back to state, but we know it’s not easy. Last year we had to work like crazy,” said returning Graham linebacker Ben Kastner. “We’ve been working all summer but getting out here working with the helmets on feels great. Everybody has been working harder because everybody wants that ring again.”
Graham state championship veteran Devin Lester was basically back in his natural element.
“It feels really good being back on the field with my team and working hard with them,” said Lester, who was first team All-State as a receiver and a defensive back last year.
Year-round workouts for all sports are easier to schedule in Virginia than in the past, although there are hands-off dead periods by which programs must abide. The two weeks leading up to Monday’s first practice were green-lighted for preseason conditioning, however. The G-Men were probably in better condition on Day One than their fathers and grandfathers were in past eras of VHSL football.
“I’ve been eating right. Working out every day ... getting in shape. I ran three miles a day for the whole summer getting ready for two-a-days. I’m ready this year,” said Graham 6-7, 295 sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Brody Meadows, who said Graham strength and conditioning coach Mike Horton has kept the players’ feet to the fire during the lead-up to practice officially starting.
“He’s had us in the weight room every day and running. We’re eating peanut butter sandwiches and having chocolate milk after weight lifting, getting bigger and stronger every day,” Meadows said.
Heading into his fifth season at Graham, Palmer has achieved his foundational goal of leading the football program to the state-level prominence it enjoyed when he was a player for the G-Men under Glynn Carlock, Sr.
He remains as optimistic — and as wary — as he was only two years into the project.
“The thing is, it’s one game at a time. We know that. On paper, this means nothing. We’ve got several players back so you might think that you could compete again. Its all about leadership. It’s all about seeing how these kids respond,” said Palmer, who was VHSL Class 2 Coach of the Year after leading the G-Men to their first state title since 1995.
“We’re going to be the hunted, not the hunter so much. We’ve seen some of the preseason reviews and teams talking. We’ve got teams talking that don’t play us for eight games. So we know we’re going to be circled on everybody’s schedule. We could respond in a positive way or it could get negative. It’s up to us and how hard these guys work. We’ll see how things pan out,” Palmer said.
On paper, the baseline outlook is, indeed, optimistic. Graham returns eight starters on offense and seven on offense, plus a lot of younger players on the depth chart who got quality playing time in 2018 and are ready to plug and play.
Cam Allen, last season’s Class 2 State Player of the Year has graduated and has started camp at Purdue University. Allen committed to the Boilermakers before the season began, setting a precedent that has been followed by Devin Lester, who was a Class 2 All-State first team pick as a receiver and defensive back.
Lester, who’ll assume the quarterback duties for the G-Men, heads into his senior season with a commitment to NCAA Division I Old Dominion University already under his belt. He has lots of QB experience, including several starts as Allen’s backup. Last year his playmaking abilities were a great complement to those of Allen. This year, Palmer wants the offense to start with the ball in his hands.
“Devin’s our quarterback and so we’re going to let him take the snaps first. We have plenty of playmakers on the outside and we’re looking forward to seeing how they respond,” said Palmer, who’ll look to sophomore Xayvion Turner, Mount View transfer Marcus Ray, and veterans Isaiah Justice and Joey Dales to perform on the routes.
Kastner is on the radar of a number of Division I FCS programs, including Davidson, Duquesne and East Tennessee State University. While only a sophomore, Meadows already has offers on the table and is being recruited by a wide number of Division I programs, including Virginia Tech, Perdue, Virginia, Marshall, Clemson, Tennessee and several other Big Ten programs.
There are several other athletes with next-level potential lurking in Palmer’s roster who should be plenty motivated to make big plays this season. The G-Men are going to be watched closely by a lot of people this season. But it’s how Graham fares collectively — not individually — that will keep the interest high.
“We have at least three others. Yeah, they’re going to be seen, but it’s all about success. If we’re successful people will come and watch. If not, there won’t be as many there. That’s the way it goes,” Palmer said.
The future will hold all kinds of twists, turns and surprises. In the first week of August, the 2019 G-Men are fixated on being what they believe they should be.
“The kids have worked hard. The excitement about football is back and we’re going to do our best to keep it there,” Palmer said.
