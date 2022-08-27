BLUEFIELD — It was noisy for Friday night’s yearly football extravaganza at Mitchell Stadium.
Yes, it was noisy — except for the space between the ears of Graham’s football players and coaches. and it was there, in those brain cells responsible for attention, desire and execution, that the big game was won with single-minded focus.
Graham won its second straight Battle of the Bluefields, edging their crosstown foe Bluefield 29-25 on the artificial turf of the stateline stadium.
Ty’Drez Clements laid his claim to being Graham’s premier runner with 235 yards on 27 touches, with 148 yards coming prior to halftime.
Clements’ run total was boosted by an 81-yard dash to the end zone, concluding as he hit the fence directly in front of the huge football-shaped balloon advertising “The Great American Rivalry Series.”
Brayden Meadows, taking over at quarterback for the G-Men, completed 6 of 8 passes for 66 yards, with four of his completions creating first downs. Meadows also ran 17 times for 42 yards and a pair of short first-half touchdowns.
The Beavers got on the board in the second quarter when junior Amir Hairston wrapped up a 58-yard drive by taking a pitch 7 yards to paydirt.
Then, with 1:27 left before halftime, Hairston tossed a halfback pass to a wide-open Sencere Fields in the end zone to produce a 27-12 halftime score. Both of Bluefield’s extra point tries in the first half failed.
The Beavers came out strong in the third quarter, holding Graham scoreless and closing the gap to 27-25.
Bluefield used eight plays to drive 69 yards, finishing the drive with a 37-yard touchdown completion from Caleb Fuller to Fields. But the two-point conversion try failed when a pass attempt was caught beyond the goal’s endline.
Jamel Floyd, a former Beaver, intercepted Fuller to end Bluefield’s next drive, but a couple of penalties on Graham’s ensuing drive ensured a three-and-out by the G-Men.
Bluefield took over with a short field to work with, and junior running back Gerrard Wade ran through a big hold for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:28 left in the third period. Greyson Parris’ extra point kick brought the Beavers within two points of the lead.
The G-Men drove down to the Bluefield 1 on their next series, but could not get the ball across the goal line. The ball went over on downs to Bluefield with 10:33 left in the contest.
The final points came via a safety as a Bluefield ball carrier was brought down in his own endzone by a cadre of G-Men on the next snap of the ball.
There were six penalties in the remainder of the contest.
Fuller was 12 for 21 passing for 151 net yards. Wade had 31 rushing yards on three carries; Hairston had 10 rushes for a net of 14 yards.
Graham now has back-to-back wins over the Beavers in the series dating back to 1911.
Bluefield remains at Mitchell Stadium for the next two weeks, before embarking on four road games in a row. Princeton will visit the Beavers next Friday night.
Graham will play at Tazewell next Friday and will host the Richlands Blue Tornado on Sept. 9.
At Mitchell Stadium
Bluefield ………. 0 12 13 0 — 25
Graham ……….. 7 20 0 2 — 29
First Quarter
Gra — Chris Edwards 8 pass from Brayden Meadows (Dylan Nash kick), 4:38
Second Quarter
Gra — Meadows 1 run (Nash kick), 11:55
Blfd — Amir Hairston 7 run (kick wide right), 9:12
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 81 run (Nash kick), 8:07
Gra — Meadows 4 run (kick failed), 3:19
Blfd — Sencere Fields 26 pass from Hairston (kick blocked), 1:27
Third Quarter
Blfd — Fields 37 pass from Fuller (pass failed), 7:23
Blfd — Gerrard Wade 10 run (Greyson Parris kick), 1:28
Fourth Quarter
Gra — Safety, Bluefield ball carrier tackled in end zone, 10:26
