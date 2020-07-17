BLUEFIELD, Va. — The loss of a potentially epic and exciting season opener with arch-rival Bluefield is certainly a disappointment to fans of Graham High School football. But G-Men head coach Tony Palmer doesn’t think there’s any need for hand-wringing over the recently-announced cancellation of all fall football in Virginia.
If the Graham faithful remain patient, he is confident that his team’s ardent supporters will have something to cheer about come March.
“Our plan is to keep working out and basically get back the time that was taken from us. The virus took approximately five to six months to prepare for the season away from us. So now, with this happening, the positive way of looking at it is we get our time back to prepare for the season in the spring. So it kind of balances out a little bit,” said Palmer, who led the G-Men to a Class 2 state title in 2018 and took them to state semifinals last year.
On Wednesday, the VHSL Executive Committee released an overview of three separate plans for opening high school sports. None of the options included playing fall football. This was the final nail in the coffin for this year’s Beaver-Graham game, the scheduling of which had already encountered a major setback when West Virginia pushed its statewide season opening date for football to Sept. 3.
Palmer is acutely aware of the game’s importance to the Two Bluefields, as well as the far-flung fame the matchup has earned as one of the nation’s greatest high school interstate football rivalries. But given that the coronavirus pandemic managed to shut down the state basketball tournaments in both states back in March, the Graham head coach already assumed that this year’s Beaver-Graham game would have faced severely restricted attendance. It might still have been a great game — but the usual pageantry, spectacle and atmosphere would likely be missing.
When the news broke on Wednesday, the Graham football staff and players didn’t even skip a beat.
“We went on with workouts as usual,” said Palmer, who hopes that the VHSL’s third option — which condenses all three seasons into a seven-month period — will ultimately be the model the VHSL chooses on July 27.
In that scenario, regular football practices would begin on Feb. 15 and football games could kickoff by March 1 and the season would end May 1. One obvious contrast with the way high school football has always been played is that spring football completely inverts the prevailing weather conditions. Instead of beginning when the weather is hot and moving into weather that gets progressively cooler, outdoor practice will begin when the weather is coldest and move progressively into warmer weather.
“We’re used to football in the fall and that’s what we wanted. I mean, we’re creatures of habit. That’s the way it’s always been done. But things happen. With this pandemic, a lot more things are going to shake up, too,” said Palmer, who doesn’t think a February start-up will faze his kids.
“We’ve been finishing in December anyway for the last couple of seasons. We’re used to being in the cold,” he said.
Palmer also believes that, in spite of the unusual circumstances, there will be positives that can arise from playing football in the second semester of school.
“Guys that are looking forward to going to college and getting recruited, if they play college football in the fall, guess where those [scouts] are going to be in the spring? They’re going to be able to actually watch them play because they won’t be coaching their own season. There will be more opportunities for recruiters to see players playing live. That’s beneficial for us as well,” Palmer said.
As of today, West Virginia is still expecting to play fall football. Some Virginia coaches in the border areas have speculated that there will be a big temptation for some families of rising seniors in Virginia to move across the state line in hopes of playing a normal fall schedule.
Palmer admits that could happen, but noted that the uncertainties of the day make transfer moves in any direction fraught with risk.
“You could go somewhere else, maybe play two games and then be shut down for the rest of the season. You’re taking a huge chance by doing that. And also, in the spring, you’re probably going to have less of a chance for the season to get interrupted. You think [fall football in West Virginia] is going to happen, but nobody knows what’s going to happen with this stuff. You think they’re going to play in the fall. But they could also likely be playing in the spring too, so who knows?” Palmer pointed out.
“There’s a lot more stuff probably going to shake out of this. You can’t never tell. I believe we’re going to be surprised about what’s going to happen over the next three to four weeks,” he said.
Right now, Palmer said, all Graham High School football can do is what it always does: focus on keeping its own house in order.
“We’re not concerned about what’s going on in other places. Our kids are concerned about what we’re doing. We want them to play, we want all of the kids to be able to play, everywhere. But we can’t care less about what’s going on elsewhere right now. We just want to focus on us and get ready to play our season,” he said.
““It’s just something we have to get through. We have just as many kids working out right now as we’ve had any other day. Our kids are staying pretty much focused on what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish with the program.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.