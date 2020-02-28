WISE, Va. — It could not have been a better start for Graham, going up on Wise Central 12-3 with 4:26 left in the first quarter.
The shots then stopped falling for G-Men while the Warriors could not miss, going on on a 40-13 run for the rest of the half.
That reversal of fortune gave Wise Central a 70-44 win in the VHSL Region 2D semifinal Thursday at the David J. Prior Convention Center in Wise, Va.
“They played extremely well, we had seven or eight films on them and that’s probably the best game they played,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said.
They veteran leaders of Wise Central (20-7) calmly took control of the game by forcing turnovers and making their shots.
“They never panicked when we got down and that’s the demeanor of a seasoned team,” Wise Central head coach TJ McAmis said.
Jordan Bishop hit a pair of three-pointers at the end of the third quarter to give the Warriors a 22-14 lead after the poor start.
Bishop was the third member of the Warriors scoring trio and after struggling in the region quarterfinals game scored 12 points, all in the first half.
Isaiah McAmis and Elijah Hayes have been the top scorers for Wise Central all season long and were once again Thursday.
Graham (17-7) attempted to shut down McAmis and Hayes from the start and force the other players to step up.
“We just felt like we would have a tough time matching up with them so we tried to do a little triangle and two and provide help but eventually some other guys made some shots,” Baker said.
McAmis only made four-of-12 shots for 14 points but contributed six assists as the Warriors had 19 assists on 25 field goals.
Hayes was the top scorer for Wise Central able to use his size and athleticism to get into the post to score 26 points.
Wise Central dominated the post scoring 40 points to only 20 for Graham in the paint. The Warriors made 53.2 percent of their shots including over 60 percent in the first half when they broke the game open.
On the offensive end of the court for Graham it struggled when Wise Central applied pressure due to the size and experience.
“They had the pressure play because they were more athletic, more experienced team,” Baker said.
The Warriors were also able to break free of the G-Men full-court pressure early on and avoid the turnovers that Graham thrives on.
David Graves was the lone scorer for the G-Men in double figures with 10 points as the team shot 35.6 percent from the field.
Nick Owens and Graves each hit three-pointers during that initial run for the G-Men but the team then struggled with turnovers against the zone defense of the Warriors.
Owens was second on the G-Men with eight points while Chance Dawson and Xayvion Turner each had five.
The length of the Warriors caused problems as the G-Men turned the ball over 20 times trying to force the ball against the stingy defense.
“We’re quick and fast but we’re not very big and I think their arm length and the space they could take up kind of changed our approach to their zone, even the man,” Baker said.
Struggling to get to the paint the G-Men settled for three-pointers but only made five-of-19 shots from behind the arc.
“I felt like we settled on the perimeter, didn’t give ourselves a chance to get some fouls and get to the free throw line but again they were well prepared, give them credit,” Baker said.
Graham only attempted 11 free throws, making seven, and Wise Central made 15-of-21 free throws.
The loss ends the season for Graham at 17-7 with an undefeated Southwest District regular season and tournament title.
Wise Central advances to the region championship game Saturday where it will face Gate City which needed a second half comeback to beat Union in overtime.
