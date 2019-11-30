BLUEFIELD, Va. — The fourth straight appearance in the VHSL Region 2D final for Graham will see it face Wise Central who had not won a playoff game before this year.
Both teams are playing their best football now and meet for the third time in as many seasons. The previous two games were in the regular season which Graham (10-2) won by more than 30 points.
This year the young Warriors have stepped up their play and are coming off a confidence-building victory led by their defense.
“I think they’re a good pressure defense. Their kids play extremely hard, coached well. Its going to be a tough game for us,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said.
There is no underestimating of Wise Central (10-2) after it knocked off top-seeded Ridgeview last week and has won seven straight.
In addition to the solid defense, the Warriors Wing-T offense has churned out over 200 yards rushing in all of their last seven victories.
The running game has the ability to consume large portions of the game with time-consuming drives which the G-Men need to stop from getting into rhythm.
Without stopping the Warriors from having long drives the G-Men offense will have limited opportunities with the ball and keep the score down which Wise Central prefers.
“It’s very important to get stops so they won’t chew up time so we gotta play good defense,” Palmer said.
Wise Central is led by running back C.J. Crabtree who has rushed for 1,828 yards this season. Fellow backs Matthew Boggs and Noah Bolling have 558 and 537 rushing yards, respectively while quarterback Ethan Mullins has 498 on the ground.
The Graham defense has been stifling rushing attacks all season long with its front seven including only 38 yards rushing for Union’s Mason Polier last week.
“We just gotta do what we did last week, get a gameplay and do that to the best of our ability. We did pretty good last week stopping the run so hopefully we can do the same thing this week,” Graham linebacker Nick Kastner said.
Kastner and fellow linebacker Aaron Edwards are two of the key players in stopping the run but the G-Men also have a strong defensive line that controls the line of scrimmage.
Graham used six-foot-seven offensive tackle Brody Meadows on the defensive line last week and he was effective at not letting Union get its running game going.
Mullins has been a solid passer for the Warriors with 748 passing yards, most of which is to Ben Brickley who has 417 receiving yards and four touchdown catches.
Taking care of the ball will be crucial for the Warriors with the G-Men defense always looking for a turnover, especially in the passing game.
The takeaways also have benefitted the Graham offense with short field due to the defenders ability to get yardage after creating the turnover.
The G-Men offense is on a roll scoring more than 40 points in seven of its last eight games with its big play ability and giving its backups the opportunities to play most second halves.
Having a number of players return from early season injuries has given the G-Men plenty of players who can reach the end zone every play.
“We’re pleased and fortunate to be in this situation. There’s a lot of things that come into play when you reach this point.,” Palmer said.
Quarterback Devin Lester leads the G-Men with his dual-threat ability while Tre Booker is a punishing rusher.
Wide receivers Isaiah Justice, Marqus Ray, Joey Dales and Xavyion Turner are all trusted by Lester to make a play whenever the ball is throw their way.
The big play potential of the G-Men leads to a lot of quick drives that result in touchdowns but Graham needs to make sure to not force the ball into tough situations with the Wise Central defense taking advantage of every opportunity to get a turnover.
The goal for Graham is to repeat as state champions but they cannot think about anything past a dangerous Wise Central team.
“We’re been fortunate to this point, knock on wood, but our guys are playing well. They’re doing things well and just one week at a time for us,” Palmer said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
