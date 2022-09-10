BLUEFIELD — Sometimes, things look easy. Friday night, in the 101st meeting between Richlands and Graham, the G-Men made winning look easy.
Behind two rushing touchdowns from Ty’Drez Clements and four total touchdowns from Brayden Meadows, Graham cruised to a 48-3 victory over county rival Richlands at Mitchell Stadium on Friday night.
Graham’s head coach had praise for his starting quarterback after the Graham victory.
“[Brayden’s] getting better each week. We need him to get better each week,” said Graham’s Tony Palmer.
“I am very proud of him. I’m very proud of the progress he has made, the ownership he has taken of this offense. He is doing a good job for us right now.”
Graham controlled the tempo in the opening frame behind a potent rushing attack and a ferocious pass rush. The G-Men defense sacked Blue Tornado quarterback Kalib Simmons five times in the first quarter to keep the Richlands offense at bay.
The G-Men rushing attack was spearheaded in the first 12 minutes by Brayden Meadows and Daniel Jennings.
Meadows, Graham’s senior signal caller, put the G-Men first on the board with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter on a three-yard plunge to put Graham in front 7-0 after the Dylan Nash extra point.
Graham’s rushing onslaught did not cease in the second frame as the garnet and gold controlled the clock and held possession for most of the quarter. After a quiet first quarter, G-Men tailback Ty’Drez Clements made the second quarter his. With 2:27 remaining in the second quarter, Graham’s junior tailback sprinted to pay dirt for the first time on Friday on a 14-yard dash to extend the Graham lead to 14-0 after another Nash PAT.
Clements would not exit the second without making a little more noise. After Blue Tornado punter Isaiah Bandy fumbled a snap, Graham took over with under a minute to play inside the Richlands 5-yard-line.
One play later, Clements answered the bell for his second score of the evening—this time courtesy of a 3-yard sprint into the Mitchell Stadium end zone to extend Graham’s lead to 20-0 after Nash’s extra point clanked off the goal post.
“He’s just gotta keep doing what he is doing,” said Palmer of his junior tailback.
Clements was all smiles after the big victory over Richlands after sitting the entirety of the first quarter.
“Game is not over—keep pushing,” Clements said of his mindset when he entered the second quarter. “We are just pushing week by week. Nothing more, nothing less.”
After a big kick return from Cole Vanover, Richlands set up in Graham territory to ultimately put the Blue Tornado on the board as time expired on the first half. Bandy, Richlands’ senior kicker, nailed a 48-yard field goal to cut into the G-Men deficit and put the score at 20-3.
Graham’s rushing attack amassed for 141 yards in the first half while its defense held the Richlands offense to 13 total yards.
Graham went away from its run game in the third frame and took to the air. Luckily for the G-Men, its aerial assault worked as well as their ground game in the first half.
With 9:28 left in the third quarter, Meadows found Chris Edwards on the end of a 29-yard dart to extend Graham’s lead to 27-3.
The G-Men’s five-foot-nine gunslinger was not finished as he once again found pay dirt through the air with 6:36 remaining in the third on a 23-yard pass to Braden Watkins to push the G-Men lead to 34-3.
As the third quarter ended, Meadows stuck to the air as the final frame began at Mitchell Stadium.
With 11:50 left in the contest, Meadows etched his third passing touchdown into the stat sheet as he found Tristian Hass on the end of a 24-yard toss to extend Graham’s lead to 38 with the scoreboard showing 41-3.
“We played an excellent game. I think we did very well,” said Meadows, Graham’s quarterback. “We have to keep executing in practice.”
The G-Men’s decimation of the Blue Tornado defense in the fourth quarter continued with 7:34 remaining in the contest as Tony Palmer dialed the radio back to the run game when Daniel Jennings scored his lone rushing touchdown of the evening from two yards out to push the Graham lead to 48-3, which would be the final.
Palmer knows that his team will be tested next week against Union.
“They are a very good football team. Every time we play them, it just seems like something crazy happens and it comes down to the last part,” Palmer said. “We have to be mentally prepared to play six quarters, not four. We have to stay focused and lock in.”
On the other hand, Blue Tornado head coach Jeff Tarter knows his team has to improve quite a bit to get back in the win column.
“The bottom line is offensively—we are not getting it done. We have a lot of work to do. You can make a ton of excuses but the bottom line is we have to come out of the gate and play a lot better than we are doing right now,” Tarter said after the loss. “We are just not proficient on offense. There is no consistency with it. You have to find some positives in everything that you do. Bandy’s kicking tonight was really good. Our kickoff return team was really good tonight. Defensively…we did execute. We have Abingdon next week. We have to come out Monday and go to work.”
At Mitchell Stadium
Graham 48, Richlands 3
Richlands.............. 0 3 0 0 —3
Graham..................7 13 14 14—48
Scoring Summary:
First Quarter
G—Meadows 3 yard run (Nash kick)
Second Quarter
G—Clements 14 yard run (Nash kick)
G—Clements 3 yard run (Kick no good)
R—Bandy 48 yard kick
Third Quarter
G—Edwards 29 yard pass from Meadows (Nash kick)
G—Watkins 23 yard pass from Meadows (Nash kick)
Fourth Quarter
G—Hass 24 yard pass from Meadows (Nash kick)
G—Jennings 2 yard run (Nash kick)
