BLUEFIELD — The Graham G-Men bore down in the third quarter Wednesday evening to blow open a close contest and pull away from John Battle High, ultimately taking a 76-64 win over the Trojans in a Region 2D first-round game of the Virginia basketball playoffs.
David Graves and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had 28 and 20 points respectively for Graham (15-7) at the Ned Shott Gymnasium on the Bluefield State College campus, the temporary playoff home of the G-Men.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to let David and Xay go,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker. It turned out to be a wise decision, though Graves readily testified about the value he places on all his teammates.
“My teammates gave me open opportunities,” the senior said. “They were looking for me more, and I was looking for them more often, too ... (We were) just passing the ball around.”
“Every single day — after practice, after every game, even in school, I tell them, I couldn’t do it without them.”
John Battle (7-16), a representative of the rugged Mountain 7 District, gave the Graham defense all it could handle early, making six of their first seven field-goal attempts.
“We came out ready to play,” said Trojans head coach Steve Posey. “We had a lot of energy. The guys were focused. ... I couldn’t be more proud of the effort that our guys (gave).”
Graham closed out the initial quarter with a couple of treys to forge a 17-13 advantage.
Baker said, “I wasn’t happy with our defense tonight. I didn’t think we played as well, defensively, as we had the last two weeks.
“BUT, I thought our offense played pretty well. (They) were using everybody. They got the ball to people in the right areas, where they can score.”
Graves said that the attitude of the G-Men when adversity strikes is, “Just keep playing the way we’ve been over the last few games, and giving it 110 (percent), all.”
As time ran out on the first half, Graham center Connor Roberts clenched his jaw, snatched an offensive rebound and muscled in a putback to give Graham a 34-29 edge at intermission.
Graves said Graham’s halftime discussion focused on “limiting turnovers ... and making smarter decisions on offense and defense.”
The turning point of the game came in the exact middle of the third quarter, courtesy of some more Graham senior magic.
With Graham leading 38-35, Turner-Bradshaw sped to a loose basketball, dribbled into the teeth of the Trojans defense, lost and regained possession, and lurched into overdrive, spinning through the paint.
His off-balance shot dropped through the hoop after he was fouled in mid-air, and of course, he converted the “and-one” free throw.
Baker said, “They don’t have anybody that can stay in front of him, he’s so fast. ... His quickness to the ball, you just can’t teach it. I mean, it’s just talent.”
That began a 10-4 run that put the G-Men ahead 51-39 at the end of the quarter. Jacob Pruitt nailed two of his four 3-point goals in that span.
Posey said, “We just hit that one little spurt, where we gave it up, three or four possessions, and that was our downfall. After that, we sort of battled, but we were down 8 or 10.”
Graves scored Graham’s first 10 points of the final period to insulate the home team from Battle’s comeback attempts.
Graves said, “They (the Trojans) were more physical than our district (opponents), and who we usually play. So that kind of made me kind of toughen up more, and stop complaining about little tacky fouls, and play through it.
“(That) got me more opportunities to use my teammates, as well.”
Posey said about Graham, “That’s a good ball club. That daggone Graves, he’s very hard to stop. He’s a super-good athlete.”
“It was a just a super, super game. We just came up against a team that was better than us — tonight. ... It was a good team effort — on both parts, both sides,” Posey said.
Baker said, “I thought they (Battle) made a lot of good shots, so credit to them. They’re a good team ... a very disciplined team. They run their stuff ...
“I thought they did a really good job. We just had a little more quickness, and a little more ‘David,’ I guess, on the scoring end.”
Three Trojans scored in double figures, led by Nathan Spurling’s 16 points.
Graham is planning to practice today to get ready for their regional semifinal game scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday on the UVA-Wise campus. The G-Men will face Virginia High, which defeated Gate City 58-51 on Wednesday night.
The regional championship is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday, also at UVA-Wise.
But Baker already had his immediate future in mind on Wednesday night.
“I’ll go watch film ‘til about 2 o’clock this morning, and get ready,” he said. Then he added with a smile, “That’s how it goes.”
Graham 76, Battle 64
At Ned Shott Gymnasium
JOHN BATTLE (7-16)
Jon Blankenship 5 2-2 14, Richie Babbitt 0 2-2 2, JonAlan Richardson 3 1-4 7, Nathan Spurling 8 0-0 16, Gavin Ratliff 1 1-2 3, Elijah Childress 2 0-0 4, Noah Ratliff 6 0-0 12, Evan Hawkins 2 1-2 6. Totals 27 7-12 64.
GRAHAM (15-7)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 8 3-3 20, Ben Morgan 1 0-0 3, Jacob Pruitt 4 0-0 12, David Graves 8 9-10 28, Connor Roberts 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Morgan 4 3-3 11. Totals 26 15-16 76.
John Battle ..... 13 16 10 25 — 64
Graham ........... 17 17 14 28 — 76
3-point goals — JB 3 (Blankenship 2, Hawkins 1); Gra 9 (Pruitt 4, Graves 3, Turner-Bradshaw 1, Morgan 1). Total fouls — JB 12, Gra 15. Fouled out — none.
