BLUEFIELD — Ty’drez Clements rushed for 169 yards on 16 carries, including four touchdowns and the Graham football team remained unbeaten with a 46-7 win over the visiting Blacksburg Bruins at Mitchell Stadium.
Clements scored on runs of 4, 5, 43 and 8 yards for the G-Men (8-0), who led 23-0 at the half.
Cody Dolan and Brayden Meadows had four tackles apiece to lead the Haham defense. Connor Roberts and Yubrenal Isabelle each collected quarterback sacks. The Graham special teams defenders blocked two Bruins punt attempts for safeties on the night.After the G-Men defense collected a safety in the first quarter, Xayvion Turner Bradshaw returned a free kick 64 yards for a score. Bradshaw had two rushes for 52 yards, including a 45-yard scoring run early in the third quarter. He also and two catches for 34.
Quarterback Zack Blevins 7-14, 52 yards and an interception. He had 15 carries for 32 yards.
Blacksburg (0-7) scored on its last possession of the game on a 13-yard TD reception by Ethan Karpa thrown by backup quarterback Spencer Campbell.
Graham returns to action versus Marion Thursday night at Mitchell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
