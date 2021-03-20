BRISTOL, Tenn. — Graham invaded The Stone Castle at Tennessee High on Saturday — and the G-Men figuratively left no stone unturned.
Graham racked up 352 yards total offense and scored 44 first half points en route to a 51-0 demolition of Virginia High in Saturday’s Southwest District football game.
The contest was held at Tennessee High — Virginia High’s next-door rival in Bristol, Tenn. — to maximize attendance under COVID-19 social distancing rules.
Justin Fritz was all over the place for unbeaten Graham (4-0), leading the G-Men ground attack with 114 yards on 15 carries, including scoring runs of 25 and 9 yards. He also added 65-yard kickoff return for score and reeled in a 21-yard touchdown pass thrown by Jamir Blevins.
Blevins had another rock-solid day at quarterback, completing 8 of 14 passing attempts for 165 yards — including two additional touchdown passes of 30 and 18 yards by Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.
Turner-Bradshaw led all Graham receivers with five receptions for 121 yards, making some spectacular crowd-pleasing catches along the way. Ben Morgan went
The Graham defense stifled Virginia High’s offense, confining the Bearcats to 65 yards on the ground and 11 yards in the air en route to yet another shutout. The defensive unit even initiated scoring in the first quarter with a safety.
Zack Blevins stayed on Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones’ mind the entire game, behind the line pressuring on every snap. Brayden Meadows led in defensive stats with 4.5 tackles and took on a ball-carrier’s role late in the game for a 4-yard TD plunge that put Graham scoring over the half-century mark. Ethan Church had 3.5 tackles and an interception and Braden Watkins also collected a pick.
The G-Men travel to Tazewell next Saturday for a Southwest District showdown with the Bulldogs and Witten Field/Bulldogs Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
